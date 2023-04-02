United States: at least 24 dead after the passage of devastating tornadoes

The United States experienced a new sequence of violent tornadoes, Sunday, April 2, in several states in the center and east of the country. With nine victims in Tennessee, the provisional toll is 24 dead.

Everywhere for miles, heaps of debris. Whole neighborhoods in the state of Tennessee are wiped off the map. Lhe sudden and extremely rapid phenomenon left the inhabitants in shock. “The wind started to pick up again and again“, says a survivor. “We felt the whole house shake“, continues his wife. Since March 31, at least 31 tornadoes have traversed nine states, according to US meteorologists.



State of emergency declared

In Little Rock, Arkansas, other homes were pulverized. On the ground, the cars are returned like toys. Local authorities have called for help. A state of emergency is declared. “We have activated the Arkansas National Guard, and a hundred men are on the ground to help (…)”, details Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Governor of Arkansas. At least 24 people have died in the severe storms over the past few days.