United States: Donald Trump arrested by the police next week?

Donald Trump said on Saturday March 18 that he would be arrested next week. The case in question is said to be the former president’s payment of $130,000 to a woman he allegedly slept with to keep her quiet in 2016.

Former President of the United States Donald Trump announced via his own social network on the afternoon of Saturday March 18 that he would be arrested next Tuesday. Live from Washington, journalist Loïc de La Mornais specifies that the case has not “unrelated to the Capitol events of January 6 (2021)”. Since 2016, New York justice has been working on a previous case. “That year is an election year, and Donald Trump allegedly paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniels, a former pornographic actress with whom he allegedly had sex, to buy his silence”explains the journalist.

He called on his supporters to demonstrate

US law states that such payment in connection with an election is a crime. Two options are now possible: either Donald Trump is summoned next week and he will go there himself, or the police will have to go and arrest him, perhaps at his home in Florida. The person concerned has already called on his supporters to demonstrate.