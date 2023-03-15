Unknown blow up two ATMs in the pedestrian zone

Ratingen.

The affected machines are located directly opposite in the pedestrian zone. Local residents heard a loud bang early Wednesday morning.

Unknown people blew up two ATMs almost simultaneously in the Ratingen pedestrian zone. The branches of Deutsche Bank and Santander Bank are directly opposite.

Around 4:20 a.m., residents heard loud bangs on Düsseldorfer Strasse and alerted the police. Vending machines, branches and building facades were severely damaged by the force of the blasts. Debris spread on Düsseldorfer Strasse.

Police exclude the risk of the affected houses collapsing

According to the police, there is no danger of the affected residential and commercial buildings collapsing. The extent of the damage cannot be verified at this time.

The premises of Deutsche Bank were also badly damaged. Photo: district police Mettmann













The perpetrators are said to have fled at high speed from the crime scene in a high-powered, dark small car in the direction of the A3. Police searches have so far been unsuccessful. According to the current status of the investigation, there is no information about the loot. Witnesses can contact the Ratingen police on 02102/9981-6210. (red)













More articles from this category can be found here: Panorama



