200 euros one-off payment: How students and technical students get the energy flat rate

Berlin

From March 15, the time has come: students can apply for an energy flat rate of 200 euros. Find out how here.

The energy flat rate can be applied for from March 15th

Students and technical students receive 200 euros

You can find out what to do for this here

In times of inflation and increased energy prices, many are students and technical students financially at the limit. The promised 200 euro energy flat rate has been waiting for half a year – now the time has come. From March 15th you can submit an application for the long-awaited lump sum. Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) recently promised that 200 euros should then “soon” end up in the account.

Before students can submit the application, however, they must first submit a so-called BundID Account open. The Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) advises those affected to do this on the online platform einmalzahlung200.de, on which the application for the one-off payment will also be made later. However, students and technical school students have to overcome further hurdles for the account.

200 euros energy flat rate: application via BundID account

Because at such a BundID Account To create one, you need an ID card with an online function (eID) along with an associated app that can be used to read the ID documents – such as the “ID App2“. Alternatively, registration works with a Magpie Certificate or by providing a username and password.













But that’s not all: In addition, there will be another Access code required, which is provided by the university or training center. Only with this can students, trainees and technical students access the application form on the website.





who join Bunds has opted for easy access via username and password also needs a PIN from the university or school, which must also be specified when submitting the application. If the application is approved, a confirmation will be sent by email. The money will then be transferred to the specified account number.

Apply for a one-off payment of EUR 200: who is eligible

According to Stark-Watzinger, around 3.5 million people are eligible to apply. Everyone is entitled to the money on December 1, 2022 enrolled at a university or were attending a technical college at the time. A domicile or “habitual residence” in Germany on this date is required. At technical schools, for example, educators, technicians or business economists are trained.

Also part-time students, participants in a dual Studies, foreign students and those who are currently taking a semester off should benefit from the payment. The energy price flat rate should neither be taxed nor offset against any social benefits. If you stay in another country for a short time, for example for a semester abroad or an internship, you are still entitled to the 200 euros.

BundID account: Test phase of the application platform successful

The application platform had previously gone through a test phase in several federal states. It was successful. “The test phase was technically successful,” said Saxony-Anhalt’s Digital Minister Lydia Hüskens (FDP) last Friday. Around 12,800 applicants received their approval notices.

Since Saxony-Anhalt was in charge of setting up the digital student loan, the federal and state governments had also entrusted the state with the technical implementation of the application platform for the energy price flat rate. Students and technical students from several educational institutions were able to do this Money Apply for a test at the beginning of March. With the payout of the first packages, the test run has been completed.

“The pilot phase shows that the joint application platform works smoothly and that the one-off payment can be applied for quickly and easily,” Stark-Watzinger told the dpa. According to the information, the average effort was application the 200 euros at about three minutes.

Energy flat rate implementation took half a year and was difficult

The traffic light coalition had already agreed on the special payment last September. The practical implementation turned out to be difficult and dragged on for more than half a year. A quick transfer of the 200 Euro was thwarted, among other things, by the fact that the account details of all affected students and technical students were not available centrally. (oli/pcl/dpa)

Capital Inside by Jörg Quoos Order the free political newsletter here, which is published every Tuesday and Friday evening.





Going out tips and news from the scene in the Revier: Register here for the free WAZ Gastro newsletter!





More articles from this category can be found here: Politics



