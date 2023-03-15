Euthanasia, palliative care, self-mourning... Nicolas Menet's testamentary maintenance

Nicolas Menet was born on May 12, 1979. In a joking tone, he said that he would have liked to live at least until May 12, 2023, “to close the loop”. It didn’t happen. Nicolas Menet died on Saturday February 4 in the small Ardèche hospital in Saint-Félicien, where he resided. The end of his life was “free from suffering, as he had wished”wrote her husband Jacques, the next day, on social networks.

Nicolas Menet was 43 years old, he had been suffering from a very aggressive brain cancer, type 4 glioblastoma since November 2021. After considering going to Belgium to have euthanasia, he finally opted for deep sedation and continues in France, accompanied by a team of palliative care doctors divided between Paris and Ardèche. Thanks to the respite granted by the treatments, he wrote “To mourn for oneself: “I want to be able to die as I lived: free”” which appears this Thursday, March 16 at Cherche-Midi.

Trained as a sociologist, for five years he had directed Silver Valley, a network of actors specializing in aging. It is with this look that he attempted to tell the end of his own life, and the way in which he conceptualized the notion of “mourning for oneself”. This process, nourished by the support of his relatives as well as by significant encounters with his doctors, allows him to evacuate the hope of a cure in favor of the construction of an end-of-life project. Fervent defender of palliative culture,