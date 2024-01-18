US Army fires more missiles at Houthi sites in Yemen

WASHINGTON — The US military on Wednesday launched another missile attack from ships and submarines against Houthi-controlled facilities in Yemen according to US officials, marking the fourth time in just a few days that it has bombed Yemeni fighters, as violence unleashed by the war between Israel y Hamas continues to spread throughout the Middle East.

The attacks came following the official announcement that the United States has put the Houthis back on its list of specially designated global terrorists. The sanctions that come with the official designation are intended to separate violent extremist groups from their funding sources.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details that have not yet been made public.

The Houthi rebels’ Al Masira television reported on Thursday of new bombings by US and British forces against four areas of Yemenin response to the attacks in the Red Sea.

“We will continue to attack Israeli ships heading to the ports of Palestine occupied, no matter what the American and British aggressors try to prevent it,” a Houthi military official told this channel.

Source: AP