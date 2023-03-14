Pique’s bomb on the future of Messi that excites Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s future is news, always, whether there is news or not. And when someone brings up the issue, he has repercussions. This time it was Gerard Piqué who was asked about Leo.

In an interview with the Spanish media RAC1, Piqué did not go around: “Only he knows Leo’s future. He has won the World Cup, which was the great dream he had and the title he had left to win. He has won it and now no one can doubt that he is the best in history. What he decides will be up to him, where he can find happiness and if he wants to continue competing at the highest level”.

Then he went to the bone: “If he wants to continue competing, Barça may be in his plansIf you want to stop competing at this level, you might as well go to the MLS. It would be very beastly, for everything he has made us feel, for Messi to play for Barça again.”

Our world champion captain has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until June 2023, with an option to extend it for one year until the same month of 2024.