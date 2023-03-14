Trailer and release date of the new series “El crossover”

Disney+ presented the official trailer of his new series “The Crossover”based on the novel in verse of the same name by Kwame Alexander and starring Derek Luke y Daveed Diggs. As reported in an official statement, the chapters will be released on 5th of April.

It is an emotional and moving story about a family of basketball players. The series features two teenage brothersJosh (Jalyn Hall) y Jordan (Amir O’Neil) Bellwidely considered basketball phenoms.

Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, now known as “Dirty” Bell (Daveed Diggs), tells the story of his and his brother’s coming of age, on and off the court, as their father , a former professional basketball player, adjusts to life after basketball, and his mother finally pursues her dreams.

In addition to Hall, O’Neil and Diggs, the series also stars Derek Luke as Chuck Bell; Sabrina Revelle as the matriarch of the Crystal Bell family; Already Monique Cruz like Maya; Trevor Raine Bush like vondie and Skyla I’Lece like Alexis. With the participation of Phylicia Rashad as a guest star in the role of Barbara, the grandmother of the boys and mother of Chuck who is a source of love and wisdom.

The Disney+ Original Series “The Crossover” is a 20th Television Production for Disney Branded Television. Kwame Alexander, Damani Johnson and Kimberly A. Harrison serve as executive producers and showrunners. SpringHill Company’s LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Lezlie Wills are also executive producers.

