Due to omission and indolence, the governor dismisses the Secretary of Health

Chihuahua.— This afternoon, the governor, Maru Campos Galván, decided to remove the Secretary of Health, Felipe Sandoval Magallenes, from his position due to serious omissions and indolence in various services, including attention to the Sierra Tarahumara.

The state leader asked her headline for her immediate resignation, always putting the well-being of Chihuahuans and commitment to them first.

Gilberto Baeza Mendoza was provisionally appointed as office manager while the new head is appointed.

Through a press release, Campos Galván reiterated his commitment to the people of Chihuahua to always listen to the public and address any concerns regarding government activity.