US House of Representatives to ban TikTok if it has ties to China

The United States House of Representatives approved a bill that forces the video platform TikTok to separate itself from its parent company in China.

If TikTok does not proceed to break its alleged ties with the Asian giant’s government, it runs the risk of being banned in the United States. The measurement is reflected in the approved bill this Wednesday by 352 votes in favor and 65 against.

Among the votes against, there were 15 Republicans and 50 Democrats. Now the project must receive the approval of the Senate and be ratified by the president Joe Bidenwho sees the signing of the law as favorable.

Mike Johnsonpresident of the House of Representatives, issued a statement inviting the United States Senate to approve the project so that the American president can sign it into law.

However, Chuck Schumerthe Senate majority leader, has not made clear his position regarding whether or not he will allow the Upper House to proceed with a floor vote.

Last Thursday the House Energy and Commerce Committee approved the proposal unanimously. If the bill receives support in both chambers, ByteDancethe owner of TikTok, will have only 180 days to sell the application in the United States or it will have to withdraw from that market.

The repercussions of a TikTok ban in the United States They would be notable, in economic and cultural terms. It is estimated that in that country the platform has more than 170 million users.

Republicans perceive TikTok as a threat. According to Johnson’s statements, the company “is undermining the American economy and security.”

Donald Trump He was a critic of TikTok, but in light of the current election campaign he sees the matter from another perspective. He now considers that the withdrawal or ban of the platform would only favor who he considers a bigger problem: Facebook.

TikTok Last week it countered the Congressional measure with a campaign mobilizing its users to oppose the closure of the platform in the United States.

Through a short video, he invited them to share messages explaining how this measure would affect them. The reaction of the people was immediate and the US government interpreted it as another example of why a company based in China cannot be so powerful in the United States.

TikTok assures that its base of operations is located in Singapore. They say American users’ information is not stored in China, but their efforts to show transparency are not convincing the US government.