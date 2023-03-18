Vejko Paunovic comments if Alexis Vega will be able to have action in the National Classic

Chivas de Guadalajara will seek to break the trend of recent years and beat Club América in the Clásico Nacional. The team led by Veljko Paunovic has had a rebound in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX and has shown itself to be a solid team. This Saturday, March 18, the rojiblancos will receive the Águilas at the Akron Stadium with the aim of keeping the three points.
One of the doubts facing this confrontation is whether Chivas will be able to count on Alexis Vega. The dangerous forward has not participated with the Sacred Flock since matchday 2, against Atlético de San Luis, when he was seriously injured. According to the most recent reports, the soccer player of the Mexican National Team has already trained the pair of his teammates, but it is not known if he will be able to have minutes against the Eagles.
Questioned about it, the Serbian coach of Chivas de Guadalajara indicated that for this commitment he summoned all the available players, including Vega.
During his speech at the press conference prior to the Clásico Nacional, Paunovic did not want to reveal much about the situation, although he hinted that the 25-year-old striker will have minutes against América and could even start.
“We have summoned the entire team, all the available people, including Vega. He is also summoned. Also the ‘Cone’ (Isaac Brizuela) with the team, so for our part, that is all we can share. From After we hope that the case of Vega will have participation tomorrow we will see if it starts or in the minutes when it touches”
– Paunovic in conference
In this conference, offered together with Fernando Ortiz, America’s coach, Paunovic stated that “I am from Chivas and I will be for Chivas forever.”