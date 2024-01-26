Venezuelan Deyna Castellanos moves from Manchester City to Bay FC in the USA

SAN FRANCISCO.- The attacker Deyna Castellanos Venezuelan soccer figure, will leave the Manchester City to lead the project of Bay FC, a new franchise of the American women’s league (NWSL).

The San José (California) team, near San Francisco, announced on Friday the hiring of the playmaker without specifying the amount it will pay Manchester City for the transfer.

Castellanos “signed a contract until the 2026 season with an option for the 2027 campaign,” Bay FC detailed in a statement.

“Deyna is a tremendous talent (…) We believe she will have an immediate impact playing for this club,” said the team’s general manager, Lucy Rushton.

The 24-year-old attacker from Maracay had a contract until 2025 with Manchester City, which she joined in 2022 from Atlético de Madrid, the team with which she won the Spanish Super Cup in the 2020-21 season.

In his first campaign at the English club, Castellanos played 28 games in all competitions and scored four goals, while in the current one he had eight appearances with a single goal.

“Everyone at Manchester City wishes Deyna the best for the future and we want to thank her for all her contributions during her time at the club,” City said in another statement.

Back in the US:

The captain of the Venezuelan team already had her first experience in the United States playing for Florida State University between 2016 and 2019.

Now she will be the great leader of the new Bay FC in its entry season into the NWSL, which starts on March 16.

Castellanos has been the great standard-bearer of women’s soccer in Venezuela. From her time as a teenager, the young attacker revolutionized interest in the discipline in the South American country thanks to several goals that led her national team to important moments.

Source: With information from AFP