Venezuelan Pablo Sandoval seeks to return to MLB and San Francisco hires him

SCOTTSDALE-. Pablo Sandoval, the Most Valuable Player of the 2012 World Series has returned with the San Francisco Giants with a minor league contract that includes an invitation to the major league team’s preseason camp.

The 37-year-old Venezuelan slugger attempts to return to the majors for the first time since 2021 when he batted .178, had a .302 on-base percentage, four home runs and 11 RBIs in 69 games with the Atlanta Braves.

Sandoval, a two-time All-Star, was part of the Giants’ World Series champion teams in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

He was the MVP of the Fall Classic after hitting .500 with three home runs in the Giants’ four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers. He also hit for. 429 with a 1.002 OPS in the 2014 World Series, in which the Giants defeated the Kansas City Royals in seven games.

Venezuela Caribbean series.jpg Pablo Sandoval celebrates with his Venezuela teammates after the 2-1 victory against Panama in the Caribbean Series, on Monday, January 31, 2022. AP/Fernando Plain

Sandoval played with the Giants from 2008-14 before signing a five-year, $95 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, who released him in the summer of 2017. Sandoval returned to the Giants for a second stint from 2017- twenty. He played with the Braves between 2020-21.

His lifetime average is .278, .330 on-base percentage and .443 slugging percentage, with 153 home runs and 639 RBIs in 1,380 regular-season games, playing primarily as a third baseman.

In the postseason, the Venezuelan has a .338 batting average with a .921 OPS in 42 games. He has a .426 average and 1.162 OPS in 12 World Series games.

Source: AP