Very attention. Known scam is back on WhatsApp

UA group of researchers in the area of ​​cybersecurity at Action Fraud in the United Kingdom has issued an alert for a scheme that once again targeted WhatsApp users. The scheme uses a six-digit number code and has been used in the past to gain full access to mobile devices as well as the content stored on them.

It all starts with the arrival of a message from a friend in what appears to be a normal conversation. At the same time, the target of this scam also receives a six-digit code, with their contact indicating that the code was sent in error and asking for it to be forwarded.

If this happens to you, we advise you to stop the conversation immediately. How does the Mirror, the scammer needs to receive this code to have full access to your WhatsApp. If you send the code, you may even be denied access to your account.

Advice for dealing with this type of situation is not very unusual and consists of trying to contact by voice call anyone who makes an unusual request. Two-factor authentication must also be activated in order to have an extra layer of protection and, finally, block and report any suspicious contacts.

Read Also: “Another one?”. Here’s how to stop being added to groups on WhatsApp