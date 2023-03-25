VIDEO. “Elba, I got out of there”: fire in a house, screams and despair this morning in La Plata

They lived moments of extreme tension this morning in a house in Altos de San Lorenzo, in La Plata, due to a fire that devastated everything and endangered a family.

The incident occurred in the middle of the morning on a farm located meters from the corner of 21 and 79, where the flames gained great height and revealed the magnitude of the fire.

Consequently, the house was destroyed. The flames devastated everything that was there. Apparently, according to neighborhood testimonies, the igneous source surprised the people who were sleeping in the place.

That situation gave rise to despair. “Someone call the fire brigade”, “Elba, get out of there, please”, were some of the screams of the neighbors who were heard from the street in an attempt to provide help.

Although at first the worst was feared, since the neighbors thought that there were people trapped in the fire, that possibility was later ruled out. The people who lived in the house managed to escape the flames. However, they lost almost all their belongings.