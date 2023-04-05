Video: How the US Navy intercepts supersonic missiles

The US Navy released a video in which anti-aircraft missiles one supersonic missile intercept The exercise was conducted on March 27 in the Atlantic Ocean off the Wallops Flight Facility in the US state of Virginia on the US east coast.
The goal was one GQM-163 Coyote deployed. The of Northrop Grumman built rocket reaches a 2.5 times the speed of sound or about 3,100 km/h. The rocket is just between 4 and 20 meters above the water surface on the way to avoid being registered by foreign radar systems. She simulates Cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles or ballistic missiles. It cannot be reused and is not intended to be fitted with a real warhead.
Guided missiles intercepted supersonic missile
In the video, captured by a thermal imaging camera, the GQM-163 is seen by at least 2 Raytheon SM-2 guided missiles intercepted. The almost 5 meter long rockets reach speeds of more than Mach 3, i.e. 3 times the speed of sound. They were fired from the USS Philippine Seaa cruiser of the Ticonderoga classand the USS Masona destroyer of the Arleigh-Burke Class.
According to the video, both missiles appear to hit their target. Parts of the supersonic rocket are catapulted back into the air before they fireball fall into the sea. The mission was part of a so-called “SWATT-Trainings“, an “advanced tactical training for surface warfare”.
Supersonic missiles, like those simulated by the GQM-163, are among the most dangerous threats that naval vessels face during a war effort can be exposed. The missiles are difficult to detect on radar and are approaching at high speed.
Test for the Aegis combat system
Both the Philippine Sea and the USS Mason are with the Aegis combat system fitted. The system uses a combination of sensors, computing elements and software to detect and combat incoming threats. In addition, with Aegis several ships or planes networked and coordinated with each other. This should make it easier to fend off large-scale attacks.