Video: How the US Navy intercepts supersonic missiles

During the practice mission, a rocket traveling at 3,000 km/h was just a few meters above the water surface.

The US Navy released a video in which anti-aircraft missiles one supersonic missile intercept The exercise was conducted on March 27 in the Atlantic Ocean off the Wallops Flight Facility in the US state of Virginia on the US east coast.

The goal was one GQM-163 Coyote deployed. The of Northrop Grumman built rocket reaches a 2.5 times the speed of sound or about 3,100 km/h. The rocket is just between 4 and 20 meters above the water surface on the way to avoid being registered by foreign radar systems. She simulates Cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles or ballistic missiles. It cannot be reused and is not intended to be fitted with a real warhead.

Guided missiles intercepted supersonic missile

In the video, captured by a thermal imaging camera, the GQM-163 is seen by at least 2 Raytheon SM-2 guided missiles intercepted. The almost 5 meter long rockets reach speeds of more than Mach 3, i.e. 3 times the speed of sound. They were fired from the USS Philippine Seaa cruiser of the Ticonderoga classand the USS Masona destroyer of the Arleigh-Burke Class.