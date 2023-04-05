MSV Duisburg: Sponsor Schauinslandreisen withdraws

Duisburg.

After months of arguments, sponsor Schauinslandreisen pulls the ripcord at MSV Duisburg. Club loan deferred until 2025.

The tablecloth is now finally cut. main sponsor Schauinsland trips with managing director Gerald Kassner at the helm, announced on Wednesday the partnership with MSV Duisburg at the end of the 2023/24 season. The third division football club has been in a dispute with the financier and creditor for months. The tour operator is now pulling the ripcord.

MSV Duisburg: Loan deferred until 2025

“We have dem MSV Duisburg have now been at my side economically and in an advisory capacity for more than ten years. The social projects that we were able to experience during this time have always encouraged us that with our support we are making an important contribution to our city and its people,” says a press release from the company’s management. The statement went on to say: “With regard to our commitment to MSV, after many discussions over the past three years and the events of the past few months, we have now come to the decision that we will part ways after the coming season.”

MSV Duisburg: forest surprised by Schauinsland withdrawal

As announced by Schauinslandreisen, the company has made all license-related deferrals for the 2023/24 season. In addition, Schauinsland received the loan from MSV Duisburg e. V. deferred by another year until July 1, 2025. This is about liabilities including interest in the amount of a good four million euros. “We would like to announce this decision at an early stage so that those responsible for the association have sufficient time to adapt to this new situation,” said the company’s management in its press release.

The loans are thus “sharp” again at the end of the deferrals. MSV Duisburg then has to try to find new solutions by raising fresh money for repayment or negotiating new deferrals with the creditor.





MSV Duisburg must find a new solution

The marketing contract between MSV and the sponsor runs until the summer of 2024, so the stadium will continue to be called the Schauinslandreisen-Arena in the coming season.

Schauinslandreisen announced on Wednesday that they wanted to continue supporting football in Duisburg: “We are in talks with two major Duisburg clubs and the city to create training facilities for children and young people as part of the mini-hero campaign.”









