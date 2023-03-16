Video: Melissa Galindo accuses Kalimba of sexual assault

Mexico City.- In order for the victims to raise their voices and denounce their attacker, Melissa Galindo shared on her Instagram account how Kalimba allegedly sexually assaulted her three years ago.

The interpreter of “Vete Con Ellas” commented that she and Kalimba were represented at that time by the same label, so the singer took advantage of it and invited her to open for one of his concerts so that she could begin to win over the public.

After the concert, he invited Melissa to the club but she asked to be returned to the hotel, so when he got into the Kalimba truck he stood next to her and began to touch her inappropriately.

“I was sitting normally and he grabbed my knee and began to tell me that he had heard very good comments about my project, that he liked it a lot, that he was very excited. I told him: ‘How cool, thank you very much for supporting my project'” he commented.

“Suddenly I felt that something touched my vagina, that is, his hand ran up my vagina and it was like I went into shock, I closed my legs, but I didn’t say anything, maybe it was inadvertently why do I make a mess, I’m with his people, with his team, not even in the case of making a mess, I thought,” he added.

Melissa Galindo commented that months passed and she no longer saw the interpreter of “Tocando Fondo” again, but during the Covid pandemic Kalimba and her manager called her and invited her to a party, but she said no and hours later they showed up the two in his apartment, he agreed to accompany them to the club and once again Kalimba played it like the first time.

“He grabs my knee again and says the same thing to me again and I felt the hand up again, but this time he moved his fingers and there I was in shock, I shut myself down again and I went home terrified,” shared.

The singer went out to request an Uber and the singer went out to make sexual comments to her that made Melissa uncomfortable.

“I sat on the stairs to ask for the Uber and he approaches me to talk seriously and tells me: ‘how delicious we kissed you and I, I got very horny’. And I: ‘I have never kissed you’. He had invited me to to be in a video of him as an actress, but that was before he signed. (so I told him:) ‘I’ve never kissed you, Melissa, the actress kissed you. And she started saying: ‘let’s go upstairs for a quick fuck, Nobody is going to find out I’m black as you like.” I replied: “Are you serious? Tell me you’re kidding,” he commented.

Melissa finished telling her story by inviting people who have experienced abuse to speak up.

“This video is literally an invitation to raise their voices, because they are the ones who should be afraid, not us,” he concluded.

In 2011 Kalimba was arrested in Chetumal for sexual abuse against an older woman but he was released a week later because there was supposedly no necessary evidence.

So far, the interpreter of “Love Colada” has not commented on the matter.