Video: Nearly 600 migrants get off the train in Samalayuca

Juarez City.- A group of approximately 600 mostly Venezuelan migrants were taken off the train shortly before reaching Samalayuca.

The train stopped next to kilometer 315 of the highway, shortly before the military checkpoint known as Precos.

There, Ferromex security personnel made all the migrants who were on board irregularly get off and continue on their way.

They pointed out that it is illegal for them to travel on board since the train is for cargo and not for passengers, in addition to representing a danger to them.

The group of migrants arrived at the town of Samalayuca where they were lent the hall of La Casa de la Cultura in the town square to take shelter.

The migrants point out that their objective is to reach Ciudad Juárez, but because they consider the journey dangerous and it will soon be dark, they will continue tomorrow, Friday morning.