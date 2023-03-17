Internet service in favor of pocket What is the best option?

Being connected will be cheaper despite the increase in the prices of different products and services; telecommunications services reduced their costs, this can mean relief for the pocket.

According to the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) the general prices of Internet, pay television and telephony services reflect a downward trend, with an annual decrease of 8.64%, and of 7.81% in the second fortnight of February of this year.

Some pay television packages within the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City reduced their cost, they went from 539 pesos in 2022 to 474 pesos, for which they had a 12% decrease for the first months of 2023, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi),

The IFT indicated that the drop is due to greater competition within the industry; The decrease translates into savings within the users’ budget, since they will be able to allocate fewer resources to pay for these services, taking into account that households in the country spent an average of 465 pesos on fixed services or 2.23 before the pandemic. % of monthly income.

When contracting an Internet service, in addition to taking into account the price, you can also have other data that can help identify the service that best suits your needs, currently there are different tools that can be very useful to compare the services that companies offer.

How to choose an Internet service?

Before thinking about companies, you can start by identifying what the consumption is, if the number of devices is high or multiple tasks are performed, a higher speed will be needed.

When you already have in mind the type of service you require, you should also take into account the budget you have for this purpose, since this will be a fixed expense, consider an amount that suits your pocket.

Within the IFT platform there is a telecommunications services comparison tool, in it you can enter the amount of money you are willing to pay or the speed you require and the area where you are going to install the service, through these data, a comparator is displayed that shows you the companies that offer the service in your area, as well as the different packages and their cost.

Some companies have simulators on their website with which you can find out which package is best suited for each user.

However, the cost is not everything, if you are interested in knowing some other information about the service you plan to contract, within the same platform there is a comparison metrics tool with which you can find out the opinion of users who already have the service, through the level of satisfaction compared to the price or resolution of problems.

In addition, the IFT recently launched another instrument, the “Map of Complaints”, which collects information on complaints filed through the Soy Usuario portal and filed with the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco), in this tool you can find not only complaints in Internet services but also in pay television, mobile and land line services.

The tool can be very useful to find out which service has the highest number of complaints in your area; some of the disagreements range from the service, failures in the service or what is related to promotions or advertising.

Currently being connected is vital, different essential activities are carried out daily through the Internet, from studying, receiving medical consultations through telemedicine, so it is necessary to have a service that not only meets our needs, but also to our finances.

