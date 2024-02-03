Video of Cuban rafters during the crossing to the US comes to light.

A video published on social networks shows part of the sea voyage of a group of 24 Cuban rafters who disembarked in the Florida Keys.

In the material, the migrants can be seen for several seconds aboard a rustic boat that crossed the Strait of Florida with the hope of reaching the United States in the context of the Cuban migration crisis.

According to the information provided by one of the migrants, it was the boat that arrived in September with 24 Cuban rafters at the Dry Tortugas National Park.

Publication in Facebook

That day the Border Patrol detailed that one of them needed medical attention for being dehydrated.

A person close to the group said that these migrants applied for political asylum and some came out with parole, and others with I-220A.

The Cubans made the crossing in a handmade boat, made with metal sheets, wood and with an adapted motor, as can be seen in the cover photo.

The migratory avalanche of Cubans to the United States through the Strait of Florida continues to rise, despite the fact that they could be deported by the US authorities.