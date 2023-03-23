VIDEO.- Shots, stones, pineapples and injuries in another violent chapter of the UOCRA inmate in Ensenada

A new and violent chapter of the UOCRA inmate was recorded this morning in the region. According to the testimonies and videos accessed by EL DIA, there were shots, stones and punches in Punta Lara, a confrontation that left serious injuries and the intervention of the police.

It all started last night and lasted for several hours, and now the Court has opened a case for “abuse of weapons, injuries and serious and aggravated damage.” The police report indicates that the violent event took place at the ABSA water treatment plant, located in Fuerte Barragán, but due to the bullfights, in which more than 50 people participated, it was moved to other places.

It was learned that a person ended up hospitalized as a result of a stab wound, but it was indicated that he escaped from the hospital despite being seriously ill. This is a 40-year-old man who received medical attention for a “cutting injury to his left leg and a cut to his scalp.” Another, 36 years old, was injured in the upper lip and left molar and remained hospitalized. A man who was injured by a firearm is also receiving care and if he is out of danger, his condition is “unconscious due to sedation.” There are also two other injured, although they would not be extremely serious.

The incidents left two apprehended. One 40 years old and the other 23. In addition, a Honda Twister motorcycle, a Mondial 110, a Honda Wave, 3 9mm pods and a cell phone were seized.

According to the police report, after the scuffle originated between antagonistic factions of the UOCRA, which were disputing to remain at the gate of the ABSA property to make their union claims, the aforementioned persons were injured.

They indicated that activists identified by the police as part of the Medina family faction prevented police intervention and medical personnel with stones, placing barricades with mattresses on fire, and four police mobiles were also hit. The windshield was smashed in one of the vehicles, another suffered several dents in the bodywork, another broke the rear door handle, optics and bumper, and finally a bullet hole was registered in the door of a mobile phone. of the driver.

The Ensenada police managed to catch, after a chase, two of the rioters, while “approximately 60 people continued with the attack on the police force, having to withdraw and regroup, already with the support of GAD and Infantry personnel, who used riot police and noise,” the police sources said. They also added that they managed “in a sweep to disperse the attackers to take control of the place, after several minutes of confrontation.”

They also indicated that after inquiries, “all those involved in the attack respond to the faction of Cristian Medina.” In addition, the report stated that “the confrontation took place approximately 150 meters away between the police and the activists, which reduced the possibility of having more apprehended.”

Now the defendants, by court order, remain as apprehended. It was reported that there were no police personnel injured.