VIDEO: This was the brutal armed attack on a jewelry store in the center of La Plata

Two armed criminals commanded a brutal attack on a jewelry store in the center of La Platawhere they threatened and beat the owner. The sequence, which occurred last Friday morning, was recorded in a business at diagonal 74 and 56, and was filmed on security cameras.

As the images show, those involved entered minutes after the opening and intercepted the man when he was walking through the room. After pointing at his head, they demanded that he hand over money and jewelry, but he resisted, unleashing a struggle that ended with the victim and one of the thieves on the ground..

His accomplice, meanwhile, went through one of the doors of the business and toured the place, although it is unknown if he was actually able to seize valuables.

After a minute, both immediately fled and still could not be located, so they remain on the run.