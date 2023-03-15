Video: Under strong operation, trailer insured with drugs is transferred to the FGR

Ciudad Juárez.- The trailer that transported glass secured by authorities of the three levels of government and initially sheltered in the University Station, was transferred this afternoon to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

Under a strong security device, the trailer left the municipal station of the Juan Gabriel road axis to be consigned to the state delegation of the FGR.

Although the amounts have not been officially disclosed, it was unofficially reported that at least 10 kilos of the Cristal drug were located inside the labeled trailer of the company Transportes Refrigerados GRH.

In addition, the preliminary arrest of at least three people, including a woman, is reported.