Visas to enter the United States increase: how much will they cost

In the last few hours, the United States Department of State announced an increase in the number of different Visas for non-immigrants as of May 30. Prices vary from 160 to 315 dollars.

“The Department of State published a final ruling regarding increases in certain nonimmigrant visa (NIV) application processing fees. These increases were published in the Federal Register on March 28 and will take effect May 30. of 2023″, indicated from the embassy.

In this way, as of next May 30, non-immigrant visas to travel to the United States will be charged as follows:

– Visitor visa for business or tourism (B1/B2 and BCC), student visas and exchange visas will increase from USD 160 to USD 185.

– Non-immigrant visa for temporary workers (categories H, L, O, P, Q and R) will increase from USD 190 to USD 205.

– Visa for treaty trader, treaty investor and treaty seekers in a specialty occupation (all category E) will increase from USD 205 to USD 315.

In addition, the Department of State announced that those who have paid the fees before October 1, 2022, the receipts will remain valid until September 30, 2023. In this case, applicants will need to schedule an interview or submit an application interview exemption before said date, without the need for the interview to take place before 09/30 of this year.

The requirements to process the visa in 2023

To start the process, it is necessary to present the DS-160 form, which is one of the first procedures to apply for the type B1/B2 tourist visa. Personal data must be presented in this document. Now, the changes state that:

– The US embassy will not accept any form that has been half completed.

– All the information provided in Form DS-160 will be requested.

– All the paperwork must be done electronically.

– A confirmation sheet must be presented at the appointment with the United States Embassy and the Visa Service Center.