Visiting friends every year

The show! is over, but many impressions and experiences remain in the memory.

Dornbirn. Should I trust myself or not? Leonie is considering whether to present her first appearance on the stage in the Junge Halle at the SCHAU! ready. “Everyone who performs here in front of an audience shows a lot of courage and ability,” Brings Elmar Luger, Head of Youth City Dornbirn, expressed his appreciation for the young talents. They sing, make music or dance and are happy when their courage is rewarded with a lot of applause.

The dance group “Rhythm on Stage” and their trainer Edward Babics traveled a long way because they have been friends with the Open Youth Work Dornbirn (OJAD) for many years. “I came twelve years ago as a hip-hop dancer,” says Edward Babics, and since he founded his dance studio in Oradea/Romania eight years ago, he has accompanied the group as a trainer and choreographer. “We train three to four times a week,” explains Andrea Marti the requirement for at least 20 performances annually in Romania. “I started dancing in kindergarten and in Dornbirn I’m doing it for the fourth time. We feel very welcome here and are well looked after in the Vismut youth center in a family atmosphere”, she expresses her thanks to the hosts OJAD. Eliza Gubenco says that she has been looking forward to Dornbirn all year. “The exchange with friends and the program is just great!”

“This time we were also able to show our skills on the big show stage at the trade fair,” says Edward Babics happily, “even though I had to change the choreography a bit because of the carpet,” laughs the owner of the studio for hip-hop and street dance. The greatest success so far was participation in the World Hip-Hop Dance Championship 2016. “We reached the semi-finals and can therefore officially call ourselves one of the best hip-hop dance groups in the world,” he proudly announces. Being competitive is a tough battle, he says, praising the scene around here in contrast Tommy Galidowhere passion and lifeblood are in the foreground.

“There is no life without graffiti”, names AlbinoOne from Leipzig enthusiastically shares his own hip-hop philosophy of life. He recently returned from the Philippines, Vietnam and Dubai to work with the Vorarlberger Koaar to spray paint a permanent work of art on the fairgrounds.

Meanwhile, in the Young Hall are those of World An (OJAD Arena) organized table football tournaments. In the professional field, that seems to be a male domain, if it weren’t for that Natalie war, who is the only woman in Vorarlberg to have a say, sorry to play along. In this context, she describes the term “professional” as follows: “You have to master the rules and technique, train regularly, demonstrate mental strength and take part in tournaments”. In 2022 she became Swiss champion in mixed doubles.

