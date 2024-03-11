Wall Street also starts the week in negative

Wall Street opened in the red on Monday with many investors waiting on the eve of the publication of an important indicator of inflation in the United States.

The star index, the industrial Dow Jones, deepened its fall to 0.58%, while the technological Nasdaq lost 0.26% and the expanded S&P 500 index – of the 500 largest companies on the stock market – lost 0.43%.

This Monday the superstar of Wall Street, the technology company Nvidia, fell 0.36% after an unusual slide of 5.55% on Friday. Other major players in the world of semiconductors also fell, such as Broadcom (-2.44%), AMD (-3.56%) and Micron (-2.86%), as well as giants such as Meta (- 4.95%) or Amazon (-1.75%).

Other values ​​in the world of cryptocurrencies rose, driven by a new record for bitcoin, priced at $72,385 per unit. The Coinbase exchange platform rose 3.11%% and the numerical currency creator Riot Platfomr gained 0.49%.

This Monday’s record surpasses that of last week, when the currency surpassed the previous November 2021 peak of $68,991.

“The cryptocurrency market has soared 350% from its 2022 low and shows little sign of stopping,” said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

Wall Street had closed in red on Friday: the Dow Jones lost 0.2% ending at 38,722.69 points, the Nasdaq lost 1.2% to 16,085.11 units and the S&P 500 fell 0.7% to 5,123.69.

Source: With information from AFP.