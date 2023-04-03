Walter Mercado: Today’s Horoscopes April 03, 2023

Find out what fate has in store for you this Monday, April 3, 2023 with the best of horoscope of Walter Mercadocheck the predictions of your day, your lucky number and start the day on the right foot. ohThe Truth News wishes you good fortune!

ARIES

Your intuition sharpens and you will know, as if by magic, double your money, where you have to go for help and with whom you have to communicate to obtain what you want so much. Mercury enters your house of money today, which augurs profits without much effort on your part. Good time to invest, buy and sell.

lucky numbers: 13, 10, 4.

TAURUS

Mercury, the planet of communication, enters your sign today emphasizing your word, your way of expressing yourself. This will be your moment to express yourself, to make all the attention focus on you. You will radiate energy, strength and power. You will feel like starting new things in your life. Love blooms in your life.

lucky numbers: 6, 27, 2.

GEMINI

Your spiritual level rises now that Mercury enters your twelfth house. You will join people who share the same religious, charitable and philanthropic interests with you. You will be filled with inspiration to communicate your love to others, both on a personal and spiritual level. Pay more attention to your dreams and your premonitions.

lucky numbers: 8, 11, 47.

CANCER

Mercury’s energy will make you somewhat restless, anxious. When you go to make decisions think about the practical and what really suits you and your family. Take your time on everything. It is possible that you spend work and effort to get what you want, but if you persevere, success will be yours. Focus on your profession, career or studies.

lucky numbers: 20, 6, 10.

LEO

Mercury, the planet that rules communication, will lead you to be more united with your loved ones. You will feel refreshed, with a lot of energy to undertake new things. Authority figures, parents or teachers will be willing to offer you their help or support in whatever you need. It is a good period to ask for favors and be reciprocated.

lucky numbers: 11, 47, 33.

VIRGO

It is time to travel now that Mercury, your ruler, enters your 9th house. Everything related to the foreigner is favorably emphasized for you. You will bloom with all your splendor this spring time. Your dedication and your efforts in your work or profession will show their fruits. You will be proud of your successes.

Lucky numbers: 4, 18, 28.

POUND

You will be invaded by a desire to compete, to do and to create now that Mercury, the planet of communication, is located in your eighth house of the zodiac. You will become seductive, romantic and very sexual, but also very demanding in love. The strange, the unpredictable and mysterious is present in your life. Esoteric themes will attract your attention.

Lucky numbers: 27, 1, 15.

SCORPION

Mercury, in your house of marriage or unions, pours charm, romance and passion on your relationships. You enter a honeymoon state with your partner. If you are single and looking for a partner, launch yourself without fear of conquest and you will see how very pleasant surprises will come to your life. Life smiles at you, take advantage of it!

lucky numbers: 46, 39, 9.

SAGITTARIUS

Your house of health lights up now that Mercury enters it. No more complaints and dolamas. Your attitude will now be more optimistic and joyful and this will be reflected in your physical and mental state. Get involved in outdoor activities, exercise your body and eat healthy and wisely. Do not allow excesses, take care.

lucky numbers: 12, 22, 5.

CAPRICORN

The presence of children or young people will now be felt in your life. You will be infected with their enthusiasm and vitality. Mercury moves towards your fifth house of the Zodiac, so make good use of this positive energy that is in the environment. Everything you start promises to leave you good fruit, especially in the economic sector.

lucky numbers: 18, 42, 50.

AQUARIUM

Good time to invest in your home or sell a property now that Mercury enters your fourth house. This planetary energy will also encourage you to make changes in your home, both outside and inside. Everything related to decoration will now be your favorite topic. Let your imagination run wild. Dare to innovate.

lucky numbers: 15, 6, 13.

PISCES

Your word gains strength and power with the entry of Mercury into your house, which governs communication. Your time has come to ask for what you want and make your dreams come true. Speak, communicate your love to your loved ones. In your work or profession take the opportunity to put all misunderstandings in order and enjoy the good company of those who appreciate you.

lucky numbers: 4, 7, 21.

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!