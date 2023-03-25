Warhammer 40K Darktide welcomes 10 new weapons in an update

While the Xbox Series X|S version of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide still doesn’t have a release date after being pushed back, the developers are still releasing a substantial update aimed at strengthening the core structure of the game.

The contents of the Tools of War update

Simply titled Tools of War, this new content addition features new weapons, conditions, and variations of existing ones, as well as Quality of Life items and bug fixes.

Major Tools of War Additions

New weapons: Deimos Mk IV Blaze Force Sword. Illisi Mk V Blaze Force Sword. « Brunt’s Pride » Mk II Bully Club. « Brunt’s Basher » Mk IIIb Bully Club. Munitorum Mk VI Power Sword. Ironhelm Mk IV Thunder Hammer. Gorgonum Mk IV Twin-Linked Heavy Stubber. Achlys Mk VII Twin-Linked Heavy Stubber. Agrippina Mk VII Combat Shotgun. Kantrael Mk IX Combat Shotgun.

Two new conditions.

Nine new condition combos.

The armory has been moved to be closer to the shrine.

An indicator has been added to see if a blessing has already been unlocked.

More than details can be found at this address. The update is available now.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is currently only playable on PC through Steam and the Microsoft Store. It is included in PC Game Pass and will be included in Xbox Game Pass when released on Xbox Series X|S.