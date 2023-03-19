“We both go”: Dominique Tapie tells how her husband Bernard wanted her to die with him

guest of seven to eight this Sunday March 19, Dominique Tapie recounted the last moments of life of her husband Bernard, who died in October 2021 and his desire to die alongside his wife.
The continuation under this advertisement
This is one of her rare testimonies since the death of her husband. This Sunday, March 19, Dominique Tapie was the guest of the show seven to eight presented by Harry Roselmack on TF1. The 72-year-old widow has entrusted with an open heart on her 52 years together with her husband Bernard Tapiewho died in October 2021 from cancer at the age of 78.
“I wish I had been there for the last breath”
During his interview with Audrey Crespo-Mara, Dominique Tapie looked back on the last days of her husband’s life. She mentioned in particular his desire to die alongside his wife. “He takes my hand and says, ‘Let’s go?’ And there, he raises his gaze to the sky and says to me: ‘You got it, we’re both going’. And there, I said to him: ‘Bernard, you can’t ask me that!’“ The latter ended up breathing his last in October 2021: “I fell asleep next to him and I wish I had been there for the last breath. Unfortunately, it was the nurse who told me: ‘Madame, he is gone’. It was 7 a.m. told the mother of Sophie Tapie facing Audrey Crespo-Mara.
The continuation under this advertisement
Bernard Tapie assaulted a few months before his death
In April 2021, a few months before his death, Bernard Tapie and his wife Dominique were victims of a burglary in their property in Combs-la-Ville in the Paris region. Both individuals were brutally attacked by four burglars who beat them in the face and bound them with electric cables. For Dominique Tapie, this violent attack marked the beginning of the deterioration of the state of health of her husband already weakened by his cancer: “There really was a before and after this attack because Bernard failed in his role as protector.she confessed. I said, ‘But leave it! You can see that he is sick”, she would have launched at the burglar who attacked her husband violently. The latter defended himself body and soul: “And there, Bernard, he spat in his face. And I said to myself: ‘My God, we are dead‘” , she was then worried.