We interviewed Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, and the cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has already arrived in theaters around the world and the event is not for less. This is the second part of the life of Billy Batson, the boy (now not so little) who got powers and now becomes a superhero just by saying the word “Shazam!”

The sequel from director David F. Sandberg It has already begun to give people something to talk about, because in ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ we see new evil characters. yes we talked about Hespera, Kalypso and Anthea, the daughters of the Titan Atlas who seek revenge for their father.

Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer talked to us about the new characters in Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The participation of these villains is not a small thing, because even Asher Angel, who plays Billy Batson, and Jack Dylan Grazer, who plays Freddy Freeman, consider one of them to be the most powerful villain the world of Shazam!

“Hespera,” Jack told us in an interview we had with him in Los Angeles. “She has a lot of practice time and thousands of years of experience,” he says. “She is the leader of the pack,” he adds. Asher Angel, who in this second part of Shazam! He deals with the fear of becoming an adult.

Jack Dylan Grazer y Asher Angel en ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’. Foto: Warner Bros.

Asher Angel detailed his preparation for playing the human side of Shazam!

Billy Batson’s coming of age is very important in the story of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, because it is the uncertainty of what will happen to his family that leads him to get into trouble and also, to try to save the world from the daughters of Atlas.

“I tried to keep Billy as grounded as possible. and i think obviously With her traumatic childhood and everything she’s been through, I wanted to dive deeply into that.”Asher Angel told about giving life to the children’s part of Shazam!

Zachary Levi as Shazam!. Photo: Warner Bros.

And some emotional moments that his character will give us in ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

“I really researched the comics and got into all of that. But I also wanted to have people who could relate to him, because what Billy goes through is relatable,” said the 20-year-old actor from Phoenix, United States.

“I think that the vulnerable scene with my mom was one of the biggest moments as Billy. It is part of a roller coaster of emotions… I wanted to do justice to the moment”, he confessed to us about one of the most important scenes on the tape.

Billy Batson gives us very emotional moments in ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’. Photo: Warner Bros.

We also had a dynamic with the new villains of ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

Speaking of the new characters, they will be Hesper (Helen Mirren), Calypso (Lucy Liu) and Anthea (Rachel Zegler) who will give Shazam! and the ‘shazamilia’. But without wanting to spoil them, we better leave you with this fun dynamic that we had and that will help you get to know the sisters better.

