We interviewed Jamie xx at AX Ceremony and he revealed the details of his new album!

Few musicians today have the credentials of the level of Jamie xx, who is preparing to bring us a new album, in terms of own productions and participation in wonderful albums of others. As a tireless collaborator, he has participated with Skrillex, Florence + The Machine, The Avalanches, Mark Ronson, Drake y hasta Tyler, The Creator.

Since The xx, Jamie has shown extraordinary technique and judgment, plus he has released a ton of music, fortunately for us. On his own releases, he has the amazing remix of the I’m New Here (2010) by the legendary Gil-Scott Heron, who became We’re New Here (2011), followed by the modern classic In Colour (2015).

Jamie xx talks to us about his new album. Photo David Barajas

With two singles from his new album, he has everyone anxiously awaiting the album, and the anticipation is no less. We had the opportunity to sit down chat with Jamie xx about his new album during the development of the AX Ceremony festival.

Extremely relaxed, with some turntables on to practice his closing set on Sunday, we spoke with him to know more about its context and what this new installment means.

Interview with Jamie xx about his new album

Sopitas.com: Thank you for taking the time to talk with us. The new album is imminent, so what can we expect from Jamie xx’s new album?

Jamie xx: Well, I’ve been playing a lot since lockdown ended, and I’ve been trying things, changing things, seeing what works and what doesn’t. So I guess it’s more dance floor oriented, but I’m still working on the final points..

Sopitas.com: Both singles (“LET’S DO IT AGAIN” y “KILL DEM”) they’re explosive and listening closely to how you sample on both, we wonder: do you have a specific method when hunting for samples?

Jamie xx: I just constantly buy records, constantly try to find music. It’s more about everything I listen to, there’s a part of me that always waits to hear that little part that I can take in, or that inspires me.

Jamie xx played AX Ceremony 2023 as headliner and closed out the GPI stage. Photo: David Barajas.

Jamie xx, the tributes and collaborations on this new album

Sopitas.com: Of these recent singles, we find that you do a great deal of homage to choosing your single titles as little phrases from the sampled songs, from Bobby Barnes and Cutty Ranks, how do you choose the specific lyrics that will work as titles?

Jamie xx: I’m really bad with words in general. So if the words are in the song, it makes it easier for me. Usually when I’m making music I’ll name things randomly. I find it very hard to find and I have no idea what to call it. Much of it is nonsense…

Both singles are impressive demonstrations of how to create new songs from small pieces of others. “LET’S DO IT AGAIN” and “KILL DEM” are absolute gems for tracks and we can see where the rest of the record is going.

Sopitas.com: You stated in January that The Avalanches will have a collaboration on this new album. Would you share any other collaboration that we can expect?

Jamie xx: Well, I’m still working, I don’t know. But I’ve definitely been working a lot again with Oliver and Romy, so I hope they’re there.

We are not excited with this great news, and it is that there are several previous rolls released by Jamie xx with the collaboration of Oliver and Romy. The fact that they are working together, and that this new album repeats these encounters, guarantees that very soon we will have songs of the importance of “Loud Places”, “SeeSaw” y “Stranger In A Room”.

The musical genres that Jamie xx wants to explore (and some musical recommendations)

Sopitas.com: You have produced many genres, such as hip-hop, pop, post-dub. Is there a genre you have on your list of things to do before you die?

Jamie xx: (laughs) I would love to do a classical record live. With live drums and orchestration and things like that. I’m obviously a big fan of the Beach Boys and things like that, in terms of theatrical production.

Sopitas.com: We know you are close to new projects like Jockstrap. Do you have recommendations for your fans on new and recent artists that your fans should listen to?

Jamie xx: I wanted to see La Goony Chonga, she played before and I didn’t make it, but I love her, I would love to work with her. I don’t know if she’s still fresh and new, she’s kind of big, but she was. There are so many producers, Metrist in the UK, I’ve been listening to him and playing a lot of his stuff.

The Goony Chonga. Photo: Getty

A look back with Jamie xx, scores and more

Sopitas.com: You’re a great live act, but do you remember the first live act you saw that made you think, “I want to do that”?

Jamie xx: I never really felt like I wanted to do anything live, I kind of fell into that when making music. It was probably Oliver and Romy, I used to watch them make music off stage when we were 14 or 15, eventually they got me on stage. So I would say them.

Sopitas.com: Finally: Have you considered doing more scores for movies, television, or even video games?

Jamie xx: Yes, I would love to do more scores. I did a movie with Roman Gavras and it’s definitely a plan to do it. I’m very close to The Haxan Cloak, they did the ‘Midsommar’ soundtrack and it’s very inspiring what he does and makes me want to do it.

The Haxan Cloak. Photo: via Facebook.

Sopitas.com: Any video game? You play?

Jamie xx: Yes, I play, I played a lot more but I don’t have much time. I had an opportunity to do something, which is interesting because you do little pieces of music, which is different. So it’s a good challenge, I’d like to do it.

Sopitas.com: Do you have a particular genre of video games that you like?

Jamie xx: Amo Grand Theft Auto.

Sopitas.com: We need a Jamie xx radio station in GTAJamie xx: Yes we need it!

Jamie xx backstage at the AX Ceremony 2023. Photo: David Barajas.

Jamie xx at the AX Ceremony 2023

What Jamie xx played at the closing GPI stage of the recent AX Ceremony blew our minds, with an ode to dance songs, and sampling live. Despite being the second day of the festival, we did not stop dancing before the English musician, who, based on an extraordinary selection, a huge disco ball and lasers, left us fascinated.

That is why we place it among the best acts of the AX Ceremony 2023. We hope to see you back here in Mexico soon. We can’t wait for Jamie xx’s new album!

