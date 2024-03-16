Weekend Musical Theater Suggestions

Frank Dillela, host of On Stage on our sister network NY1, shares his list of shows and plays that he recommends for this week.

Iconic painter Tamara de Lempicka is the subject of an exciting musical titled LEMPICKA.

Broadway favorite Eden Espinosa stars in this New York premiere that follows Lempicka from arriving as a penniless refugee to becoming an art world superstar.

LEMPICKA will be in preview Tuesday night at The Longacre Theater and the grand opening is scheduled for April 14.

On Monday night, Tony Award-winning “most talented host” Julie Halston will headline the 14th annual Broadway Belts for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation to raise funds and create.

This event will take place at Sony Hall.

And finally, don’t miss two great protagonists of the music scene:

Tony winner Leslie Uggams returns to 54 Below March 20-23 singing musical comedy songs, jazz classics and more.

And Tony-nominated singer Orfeh makes her Café Carlyle debut on March 21 with her new show titled My Other Great Loves.

Orfeh will sing melodies that made Whitney Houston, Janis Joplin and other notable divas famous at The Carlyle, the show will be available until March 23.

To immerse yourself in the world of Theater, be sure to watch On Stage on weekends, presented by Frank Dillela from our sister network NY1.