Western Digital releases a cheaper storage option for the Xbox Series S/X

Western Digital, the well-known company behind popular storage solutions, appears to have a new line of storage drives planned for the Xbox Series S/X that are cheaper than Seagate’s current options.

The expansion card WD Black C50 1TB Expansion Card giving gamers extra storage space for their consoles, allowing them to have more games and apps installed without worrying about running out of space. The memory card – which has yet to be announced – was given a store page at Best Buy over the weekend, but when this was discovered on social media, it was quickly removed. The price is $179.99, which is $40 cheaper than the comparable option from Seagate.

Microsoft chose this generation to invest in its own memory expansion cards as a solution to increase the storage space of the Xbox Series S/X. While this is a very user-friendly and convenient option that allows you to easily move it between multiple consoles – it is also significantly more expensive than Sony’s Playstation 5 alternative (standard M.2 SSD). Getting more competition in this area is therefore a welcome change.

Check out the tweet below for images and information about this upcoming expansion card from Western Digital.