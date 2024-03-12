Western Union plans to restore the sending of remittances to Cuba on April 1

HAVANA.- The company Western Union plans to restore the shipping service remittances to Cuba on April 1, a company employee confirmed to Martí Noticias this Monday.

“The department has already given a resolution date and by April 1 shipping services to Cuba will be enabled again,” said Frank, a member of the customer service team of the company based in Denver, Colorado, reports the half .

However, he recommended that clients call the first day and check if everything is in order or if other reasons caused the date to be postponed.

The sending of remittances was suspended on January 26 due to problems with the island’s banking entities. “We were experiencing problems with partners in Cuba. It was not a specific bank, it was all of them,” he indicated.

No information from Cuba

As the Western Union employee explained, some transactions were delayed and others “were automatically rejected by the system.” However, he clarified that all clients were refunded the amount they had paid.

“Money was returned to customers for the full amount, including shipping fees. We have not come across any pending cases that have called for a delayed refund or have not had their money returned,” he said.

Until now, the Cuban dictatorship has not offered precise information about what happened with Western Union and the sending of remittances to the island. Martí Noticias contacted several branches of the Metropolitan Bank of Havana but none of them responded to a request for comment on what happened. They also do not respond to the phone number of Fincimex, a banking entity belonging to the military conglomerate GAESA.

In November 2020, the company had stopped sending money to Cuba as part of a package of measures announced by former President Donald Trump against the Havana regime. Previously, Washington had already limited the shipment to only a thousand dollars per quarter and eliminated the possibility of it being made from any point other than the United States.

Western Union resumed shipping services to Cuba in January 2023.

Source: Martí News