Cubana offers $10,000 for information about exclusive Rolls Royce that was stolen in Miami

The Cuban businesswoman Yillian Iglesias offers a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information about the theft of his vehicle, a Rolls Royce Cullinan valued at more than $500,000, which was stolen on Saturday night from the VIP parking service of a restaurant in Miami.

A video posted on social networks showed the minutes of confusion that followed to find out that the vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of the Komodo restaurant, in the Brickell area, in the financial center of Miami, while she and her husband were having dinner with some friends.

In another video published on Instagram this Monday, the businesswoman, known in the world of real estate, explained how the robbery occurred.

Yillian explained that Two people approached the restaurant’s valet service and, while one of them was talking and distracting the valet, another stole the keys kept in a box, got into the car and fled the scene.

Churches, known as The Mortgage Diva, explained that The car had three tracking devices, but all of them were deactivated in a matter of minutes.

Yillian fears that her Rolls Roycecompletely new and special edition – there are only three others in the entire world – be taken out of the United States for sale, he detailed Telemundo 51.

In the last few hours, the Cuban businesswoman has offered statements to several local media outlets with a view to drawing attention to the theft of her vehicle, but she says that also as way to raise people’s awareness about the complicated times we are experiencing with crime in Miami.

The Cuban says she is aware that It is something material and she is grateful for not having been assaulted or having suffered any physical harm, but she points out that “material things also hurt,” because they are the result of sacrifice and work.

“Hard work deserves sweet rewards. Treat yourself to moments of joy and relaxation after overcoming challenges. You have earned it! #SelfReward #CelebrateSuccess”Yillian had written alongside a video in December that showed the interior of the spectacular vehicle.