Miami, the third best city to get married in 2024, according to study

MIAMI.- On the eve of Valentine’s Day There are many couples who plan to organize a wedding in which to seal their love for eternity. However, planning this event can be a long and expensive process, unless you are in one of the best cities to get married .

To determine the best locations to celebrate a marriage, the personal finance website, WalletHub analyzed more than 180 U.S. cities across 26 key wedding-friendliness metrics.

The evaluation focused on indicators ranging from the average cost of a wedding and venues and event spaces per capita, to hotel availability.

According to this report, Orlando is the best city to get married in 2024, with a rating of 75.88 points, in which 100 represents the most friendly conditions for organizing a wedding.

The best cities to get married

The “city beautiful” ranks first in number of venues, party equipment rentals, videographers, DJs and florists per capita, among others, according to WalletHub.

“Being in a big city like Orlando can make the logistics of getting everything together much simpler: when a supplier is booked for a certain date or doesn’t meet the couple’s tastes, there are always others to look to,” the analyst mentions. of the website, Cassandra Happe.

The Florida town is also the second with the highest number of hotels per capita and with prices “surprisingly cheap” to be a big city, so it is ideal for hosting guests.

In addition, If guests want to stay beyond the wedding celebration, they have a wide variety of attractionsas Orlando is the second most fun city and the best for food lovers.

Las Vegas is positioned as the second best place to celebrate a wedding, with 75.35 points, positioning itself as the first in terms of number of wedding chapels, musicians, makeup artists and pastry shops per capita, among other essential elements for a wedding.

“Las Vegas also ranks as the most fun city in America, meaning your wedding parties and guests will be able to have a lot of fun before and after the ceremony,” the study adds.

Miami takes third place

Weddings are usually a difficult, slow and expensive process, with couples shelling out around $30,000 for the big celebration.

Many of them choose to hire event planners, to alleviate the work of sending out invitations, securing reservations, planning a menu and obsessing over the finishing touches of the wedding cake.

Therefore, it is important to be in a marriage-friendly city, which can make the organization process much more comfortable.

Miami is in third place of the best cities to celebrate a marriage, especially if you want to get married on the beach, with a score of 70.65.

The “magical city” has a large number of options for wedding suppliers and it is among the first positions in aspects such as celebration spaces, photo booth rentals, limousine services, bakeries and restaurants per capita.

“If you’re looking for gourmet cuisine to feed your wedding guests, Miami is an especially good place, ranking as the fourth best city for food lovers in the United States,” the WalletHub report adds.

The top 15 of the best cities to get married are completed by:

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Atlanta, not Georgia

Tampa, Florida

New Orleans, Louisiana

Knoxville, en Tennessee

Chicago, not Illinois

El Paso, Texas

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Cincinnati, Ohio

St. Louis, Missouri

Shreveport, Louisiana

Charlotte, North Carolina

“A person’s wedding day can be the happiest day of their life, but it can also be a financial nightmare with how expensive venues, food and other essentials are. Getting married in a city that minimizes costs and maximizes options is ideal,” says the WalletHub analyst.

Source: With information from WalletHub