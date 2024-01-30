Romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fuels political conspiracy theories

WASHINGTON.- It was already known that Taylor Swift was influential, but now republicans They attribute villainous powers to her in a conspiracy theory according to which the romance of the singer with the star NFL Travis Kelce is actually a plot to rig the Super Bowl and get President Joe Biden re-elected.

The relationship between the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs player has captivated the country, fascinated by the images projected on a giant screen of an animated Swift enjoying the games from the stands.

The fandom reached its peak this weekend, when the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens and qualified for February’s Super Bowl. In the midst of the celebrations, Swift came down to the field to kiss Kelce, who had just played one of the best games of his life.

But the Republicans did not detect a love story there.

Theories against Taylor

Like their leader Donald Trump, right-wingers see more and more conspiracy theories and this romance was no exception: they consider it a psychological operation against the American people and the November presidential elections.

“Is Taylor Swift an asset of the Pentagon?” was the question posed by the Fox News channel in a debate with a former FBI agent.

A Trump media booster, Laura Loomer, told her more than 800,000 followers on the X network: “The Democrats’ election interference psy-op with Taylor Swift is happening openly.”

And Vivek Ramaswamy, a failed Republican presidential candidate who now fully endorses Trump’s bid for a second term, suggested there is a plot to boost Biden through a fake Swift-Kelce relationship and a rigged Chiefs victory in the Super Bowl.

“I wonder who is going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there will be a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially set up couple,” he wrote on X.

Mike Crispi, TV personality and big Trump supporter, spoke even more clearly: “EVERYONE knows that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are fake and that the Super Bowl is rigged. You’re a crazy person at this point if you DON’T believe it.”

According to Crispi, Swift will appear on stage at the Super Bowl halftime show and support Biden.

unknown territory

This unbridled furor has its roots in a long-standing hatred on the right toward Swift, who in addition to being a global superstar is also openly liberal and anti-Trump.

The singer supported Biden in his successful 2020 campaign and last September she used her influence again to call on young people to register to vote. Tens of thousands did.

Kelce, something of a legend for his over-the-top personality off the field and his in-game exploits, has become an unlikely target of the right after promoting COVID vaccines and, now, being the boyfriend of an even bigger celebrity. .

The saga, however, has entered uncharted territory: fake pornographic images of Swift created with artificial intelligence attracted millions of views on X before they were removed from the platform last week.

Source: AFP