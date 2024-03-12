Cuban dictatorship attacks with more than 200 repressive acts during the month of February

MADRID.- The Cubalex organization released the figures of repressive acts committed by the dictatorship of Cuba in the month of February, registering 244 actions throughout the national territory.

In its monthly report Havana tops the list with 84 incidents, followed by Matanzas with 37 and Villa Clara with 19. At the municipal level, Santa Clara leads with 15 incidents, followed by Camagüey, Colón and Guanabacoa, with 13 and 12 respectively.

The report details that acts of repression were grouped into 42 categories, the most common being violations against people deprived of liberty, arbitrary detentions, threats or coercion, and violence or harassment.

Among the most frequent categories of vulnerability are human rights defenders, people deprived of liberty and people of African descent.

Díaz-Canel tour and repression in Cuba

Cubalex also confirmed that activist organizations such as the Ladies in White, UNPACU, MONR and Cuba Primero are the most repressed on the island.

The figures compiled by Cubalex reaffirm the crisis that the island is going through, through the social crisis, the shortage of food and medicine, as well as repression as a state policy.

Cubalex also highlights the daily difficulties faced by the Cuban population, especially in terms of access to food. Prices continue to rise, and the State does not adequately distribute basic products such as bread and milk, which directly affects the population, especially children.

An aspect highlighted by Cubalex is the president’s recent tour Miguel Diaz-Canel by several municipalities in the country. A fact that is closely linked to operations of repression and neutralization of citizen activity. During the dictator’s visits to the island, arrests and house arrests of activists were reported in different parts of the country.

Source: WRITING