What does double marmite mean?

the term couple lunch box has been gaining more and more prominence both in social networks and in the audiovisual sector. The expression is a Brazilian way of naming that person who, in some way, enters the conjugal life of a couple, usually for a household (sex for three).

But anyone who thinks lunch box and trisal are the same thing is wrong. The first refers to that person who participates in the relationship sporadically, without having any romantic or sentimental involvement with the couple in question. In the trisal, the three people relate to each other, and may even be in a closed relationship.

In one way or another, the fact is that to include a third person in the story requires a lot of conversation, respect and also delimiting the limits of each partner. In the audiovisual field, the theme has been explored in several films and series. Meet some.

The Next Door

Released in 2023, this feature film tells the story of two couples: one monogamous, formed by Rafa (Dan Ferreira) and Mari (Letícia Colin), and another who lives in an open relationship, composed by Fred (Túlia Starling) and Isis (Bárbara Paz ). When their fates intersect, the four begin to develop, little by little, a relationship of friendship and intimacy.

As it turns out, Mari is soon attracted to Fred, and the two begin having casual sex whenever they get the chance. When Isis discovers this relationship, she is also interested in having Mari with their “lunchbox”, but the young woman ends up dodging the proposal.

Directed by Julia Rezende (My past condemns me), the film opened in theaters in March.

Me, You and She

Another production that addresses the subject “couple lunchbox” is the Netflix series Me, You and She. In the plot, Jack (Greg Poehler) and Emma (Rachel Blanchard) have been married for some time and no longer find the flame of passion.

With a worn out sexual relationship, they decide to include the beautiful Izzy (Priscilla Faia) in the relationship, but, contrary to what they might imagine, the two end up falling in love with her, leaving the girl in a complicated situation.

With five complete seasons, the production is available on Netflix.

Three Ways to Love

Three Ways to Love follows a formula similar to that of the series Me, You and She, but in the film released in 1994 it is Eddy (Josh Charles) and Stuart (Stephen Baldwin) who end up getting involved with Alex (Lara Flynn Boyle), a young aspiring actress. Everything was going well, but things start to change when Alex falls in love with Eddy, and the boy in turn falls in love with Stuart.

In order to keep their relationship liberal, they try to remain friends while exploring their sexualities, but continuing that friendship won’t be as easy as they think.

Three Ways to Love was directed by Andrew Fleming and can be seen on YouTube.

mediterranean diet

This 2011 Spanish film tells the story of Sophia, a married woman with three children who has always worked in her parents’ restaurant. One day after meeting Frank. she soon falls in love with the boy and brings him into their relationship. What she didn’t know was that the threesome romance would change her way of seeing the world and even her way of cooking.

mediterranean diet is available on Prime Video.