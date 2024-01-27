What the scene in Miami presents this week

In tribute to the work and career of the recently deceased Cuban filmmaker Len Ichaso, the film is presented I hope, a classic of Cuban exile cinema, directed by Ichaso and Orlando Jiménez Leal. The screening is part of the Cuban Film Series that is being resumed at the Koubek Center, 2705 SW 3 Street, Miami, 33135, an institution administered by Miami Dade College. The film that narrates the life experiences of a Cuban exile and his family in New York, can be seen on Friday, January 26, at 7:30 pm. More information at (305) 237-7750.

In Imago

Dr. Jos Ral Vidal Franco give the conference Powder from the wings of a large butterfly:

the latest collection of poems by José Martí as part of the celebrations for the 171st anniversary of the birth of the Cuban writer and patriot José Martí. Sponsored by the Cuatrogatos Foundation, the event will take place on Friday, January 26, at 8:30 pm, at Imago Art in Action, 4028 SW 57 Ave., Miami, 33155. More information at (954) 404-3584.

Celestina

Although the FUNDarte organization’s website states that it works especially to nurture emerging artists and those with little or no exposure to the South Florida public, on this occasion it is partnering with the very experienced and official Cuban group El Público, to present in Miami the Celestina, the classic work by the Spanish Fernando de Rojas, adapted by Norge Espinosa and directed by Carlos Díaz. The play is presented on Friday the 26th and Saturday the 27th, at 8 pm, and Sunday the 28th, at 5 pm, at the Miami Dade County Auditorium, 2901 West Flagler Street, Miami, 33135. It is specified that the play includes scenes of nudity and sexual content, so the attendance of minors under 21 years of age is not permitted.

lost tango

The work lost tango by the well-known Argentine playwright Mario Diament is presented at the Tower Theater in Little Havana, 1508 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135, with performances by Venezuelan actors Lupita Ferrer and Ral González and directed by Csar Cierra. The show will remain on display until January 28. The work focuses on the meeting of Valeria Durand (a diva of Latin American cinema, who lives retired from public life in an old hotel in Miami), and Diego Goldstein (a journalist who interviews her after decades of silence and a mysterious scandal). . The relationship between Valeria and Diego will create a masterfully articulated dramatic game in which surprise and twists will shake the audience. Performances Friday the 26th, Saturday the 27th and Sunday the 28th, at 8 pm.

A delicious festival

Every year in the large parking lot of Our Lady of Libanon Church, 2055 Coral Way, Miami, the Lebanese Festival takes place, where culture, food, music, traditions and the pride of a national identity converge. On Friday the 26th and Saturday the 27th, starting at 6 pm, and on Sunday the 28th from 12 pm, Lebanese culture will vibrate once again in Miami. Admission $10, children 5.

Mitsuki

Singer Mitsuki Miyawaki, known professionally simply as Mitsuki, performs in Miami Beach on Friday the 26th and Saturday the 27th, as part of her concert tour. The vocalist born in Japan is also a composer and performer of her songs. Mitsuki has had a great reception among the public, who will have the opportunity to see and hear her at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, 33139. Reservations at (305) 673-7300.

Afterglow

The work Afterglow by S. Asher Gelman, under the direction of Kevin Cass, continues its presentations at the Tower Theater, 1508 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135, on Friday the 26th, Saturday the 27th and Sunday the 28th, at 8 pm. The work is defined by its director as challenging the limits of love and desire. The text follows the lives of Josh and Alex, a married and successful couple who, in their desire to explore the unknown, propose to open the relationship to experiment. The piece is performed by actors Rafael Farello, Claudio Medina and Santi Garca. It is specified that it is not suitable for children under 18 years of age. Tickets at Ticketplate.

philharmonic orchestra

The Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra of Bulgaria visits South Florida to offer a concert at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St., Cutler Bay, 33189, on Friday, January 26, at 7 pm. The program of the renowned Bulgarian orchestra, with works by Mozart, includes the Overture of the Marriage of Figaro, Violin Concerto 3, and after the intermission, Symphony No. 40. More information at (786) 573-5300.

With the Marlins

Every year, shortly before the start of preseason training, the local baseball team, the Marlins, holds the Miami Marlins FanFest, where fans will have the opportunity to share with the team’s emblematic figures and enjoy a day of sports and entertainment. entertainment. Friday, January 26, from 4 pm, at LoanDepot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami, 33125.

Under therapy

The premiere of the comedy at Teatro 8 was completely full. Under therapy by the Argentine playwright Matas del Federico, under the direction of Jessica Álvarez Diguez and Alejandro Vales, who also make up the cast, which is completed by Claudia Albertario, Gabriela González, Gabriel Martina and Sal Mauricio Mendoza. In the work, three couples meet in the same place to discuss their problems and conflicts, but the session is quite unusual, since the psychologist has left a series of envelopes with instructions that the patients must follow. What begins as a conventional therapy It quickly becomes chaos full of surprises and also humor, says the promotion. Teatro 8, 2173 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135. Performances on Saturday the 27th at 8:30 and Sunday the 28th at 5 pm. Reservations at (305) 541-4841.

On the Trail

The work Lapland, Cubans at the polo by Cristina Clemente and Marc Angelet and directed by Alexis Valdés, tells the story of Mónica, Germán and their five-year-old son Martín who have traveled to Finland to spend the Christmas holidays with Mónica’s sister, Ana, her Finnish partner Olavi and their daughter, Ana, four years old. The comedy’s central theme is the debate of whether children should be educated by promoting the existence of magic and Santa Claus himself as is socially assumed, or whether it is preferable to leave the imagination aside to prevent children from living a lie. The note concludes that the two couples will contrast two totally opposite ways of raising children, they will debate about truth and lies, traditions, family values, and secrets from the past that no one wanted to unearth will inevitably come to light. Dianelys Brito, Claudia Valds, Ivn Camejo, Lieter Ledesma perform. Performances Saturday the 27th at 8 pm, and Sunday the 28th at 5 pm, at the Trail Theatre, 3715 SW 8 Street, Coral Gables, 33134. Tickets from $45.

The son

Written and performed by Yesler de la Cruz, The son, is a work where Tony is desperately looking for a way to give his mother a grandson and is willing to get it at any price. Betsy Rodríguez also acts. This comedy is presented on Saturday, January 27, in two performances, at 8:30 and 9:30 pm, in the Blue Box room, of the Sociedad Actoral Hispanoamericana, 2186 NW 87 Avenue, Doral, 33172. More information in the (786) 339-4577.

live show

Titled Comic Wonderland, this live show is presented, where interactive theater and spontaneous comedy are combined through themes customized by the actors, in a program that they define as bold entertainment and a varied range of comedies. Saturday, January 27, at 9 pm, at PNO in Brickell, 701 SW 1st Ct., Miami, 33130. More details on the page https://www.comicwonderland.com .

In the month of Martí

The Caiman in front of the Mirror gathering organized by Osvaldo Gallardo at the JK Kennedy library in Hialeah, 190 West 49 St, Hialeah, 33012, will have its first meeting of the new year on Saturday, January 27, at 2 pm, where lawyer Emilio Cueto offer the conference Following Jos Mart’s footprint around the world. In addition, the plastic artist Emilio Hctor Rodríguez will inaugurate his exhibition I am art among art. Free pass.

Ace of singles

The comedy Ace of singles by Ignacio Bresco and Sofa González Gil, and directed by Josefina Pieres, is presented at the Alan & Diane Lieberman Theater, 18900 NE 25 Avenue, North Miami Beach, 33180, on Saturday, January 27, at 7:30 pm. The synopsis asks: What would happen if all our voices spoke equally loudly? What if we could listen to everything we don’t say before we speak? To laugh and be moved, this is a comedy about love, heartbreak, breakup, ego, alter egos, being human, mistakes and regret. ticketplate.com. Tickets $40.

piano concerts

The Miami International Piano Festival has an extensive program for the 2023-2024 season. This Saturday the 27th, at 7 pm, it will have the American pianist Jacob Mason, with music by Bach, Brahms, Leon, Kam and DAnglevert. For Sunday the 28th, starting at 7:30, the Ukrainian pianist Illia Ovcharenko performing songs by Bach, Chopin, Ginastera, Scarlatti and Liszt. Both programs at the Wolfsonian Museum, 1001 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, 33139. More information on the portal https://www.miamipianofest.com .

Exposicin de Giorge Michel Milin

This 28th edition is yet to be completed at the exhibition From another perspective, by Cuban artist Giorge Michel Milin Maura, at the Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center, 111 SW 5ta. Avenida, Miami, 33130. The exhibition brings together a diversity of pieces made from rustic materials, such as cardboard and cardboard. The strength of the works lies in the composition, the scope of the faces and figures that inhabit the paintings. Free pass.

They present a novel

The Chilean writer and screenwriter Jos Ignacio Chascas Valenzuela, presents his new book When no one sees you, a psychological thriller about motherhood and the deceptions that surround families that seem perfect. The promotion also points out that it is a shocking story in which nothing is what it seems, full of unexpected turns, where goodness is left aside when no one is looking and crime, selfishness, hatred and mysteries appear. . Wednesday, January 31, at 8 pm, at Books & Books in Coral Gables, 265 Aragon Avenue. Free pass.

At the Cuban Museum

The novel The great madness by journalist Juan Manuel Cao, published by Ediciones Universal, will have a second presentation in Miami. It will be on Thursday, February 1, at 7 pm, at the American Museum of the Cuban Dispora, 1200 Coral Way, Miami 33145. During the day, an audiovisual created by the Cuban affairs portal ADNCuba will be exhibited. The author has expressed the book: It is a fantastic novel full of incredibly real events. But above all it is a comedy, a look not only at the sinister side of dictatorships but also at their ridiculous side. And it is also an ironic drawing of its counterpart: the free world. Free pass.