What the scene in Miami presents this week

The popular Cuban singer Hayde Milans will offer a concert on Friday, February 2 at the Desafinados center, 1892 Red Road, Miami, 33155. The show will begin at 9 pm. I am inviting you to a concert that I will have in Desafinados, where I will be performing what I enjoy most, the bolero, writes the performer, motivating her followers. Admission $80. Reservations at (786) 806-0475.

Two sisters and a piano

Written by Nilo Cruz, Pulitzer Prize, Two sisters and a piano It is a strong work, inspired, according to the playwright himself, by the imprisonment of the Cuban writer María Elena Cruz Varela, who was literally made to swallow her poems. In the piece, the life of a family under house arrest is altered by the visit of a manipulative and powerful lieutenant, who behaves like a mental torturer, but falls in love with the young woman of the house and conquers her. In the midst of the harassment, a piano tuner arrives, who also desires the young woman, complicating her situation. This play is presented in English, with Spanish subtitles, at the Colony Theater, South Beach, 1040 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, 33139, on Friday the 2nd and Saturday the 3rd, at 8 pm, and on Sunday the 4th at 3 pm. . The season extends until the 18th. Reservations at (305) 674-1040.

lost tango

The work lost tango by the highly recognized Argentine playwright Mario Diament is presented at the Tower Theater in Little Havana, 1508 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135, with the Venezuelan actors Lupita Ferrer and Ral González and directed by Csar Cierra, the show will remain on the billboard until on January 28. The work focuses on the meeting of Valeria Durand (a diva of Latin American cinema, who lives retired from public life in an old hotel in Miami), and Diego Goldstein (a journalist who interviews her after decades of silence and a mysterious scandal). . The relationship between Valeria and Diego will create a masterfully articulated dramatic game in which surprise and twists will shake the audience. Performances Friday, February 2, Saturday, February 3 and Sunday, February 4, at 8 pm.

Monlogue Festival

The XXII edition of the Latin American Festival of Monologue Theater with One Voice begins, organized by Havanafama Teatro ntimo. The program includes 8 productions, beginning on Friday, February 2, at 8:30 pm, with the works Psychosisplayed by Ral Valderrama, who also directs it, followed by Count Dracula has AIDS with the performance of Ral Rivera and the direction of Yorman Ostos. Close with Valentine’s gift, with actress Myriam Amanda, and directed by Ral Rivera. The same card is repeated on Saturday the 4th at 8:30 pm. Havanafama, 4227 SW 75th Avenue, Miami, 33155. More information and reservations at (786) 262-4014.

Al pie del Tmesis

Premiered at the Miami International Hispanic Theater Festival, the play returns to the stage Al pie del Tmesis, by the Nobel Prize in Literature, the Peruvian Mario Vargas Llosa, under the direction of Mario Ernesto Sánchez. In the play, two friends meet in London and remember Chispas, both embarking on a journey through memory and consciousness. Julio Rodríguez and Marilyn Romero perform. Presentations on Friday the 2nd and Saturday the 3rd at 8:30 pm, and Sunday at 5 pm, at the Miami Dade County Auditorium, 2901 West Flagler Street, Miami 33135. Reservations at (305) 547-5414

Afterglow

The work Afterglow by S. Asher Gelman, under the direction of Kevin Cass, continues its presentations at the Tower Theater, 1508 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135, on Friday the 2nd, Saturday the 3rd and Sunday the 4th, at 8 pm. The work is defined by its director as challenging the limits of love and desire. The text follows the lives of Josh and Alex, a married and successful couple who, in their desire to explore the unknown, propose to open the relationship to experiment. The piece is performed by actors Rafael Farello, Claudio Medina and Santi Garca. It is specified that it is not suitable for children under 18 years of age. Tickets at Ticketplate.

Caribbean Series 2024

Baseball lovers are delighted with the Caribbean Series, which will run until February 9, at the Loan Depot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami, 33125. On Friday the 2nd, the matches between the teams from Panama will be presented. and Curacao, followed by the meeting between Puerto Rico and Mexico. The rest of the programming, times and tickets, are on the page

Under therapy

The premiere of the comedy at Teatro 8 was completely full. Under therapy by the Argentine playwright Matas del Federico, under the direction of Jessica Álvarez Diguez and Alejandro Vales, who also make up the cast, which is completed by Claudia Albertario, Gabriela González, Gabriel Martina and Sal Mauricio Mendoza. In the work, three couples meet in the same place to discuss their problems and conflicts, but the session is quite unusual, since the psychologist has left a series of envelopes with instructions that the patients must follow. What begins as a conventional therapy It quickly becomes chaos full of surprises and also humor, says the promotion. Teatro 8, 2173 SW 8 Street, Miami, 33135. Performances on Saturday the 3rd at 8:30 and Sunday the 4th at 5 pm. Reservations at (305) 541-4841.

On the Trail

The work Lapland, Cubans at the polo by Cristina Clemente and Marc Angelet and directed by Alexis Valdés, tells the story of Mónica, Germán and their five-year-old son Martín who have traveled to Finland to spend the Christmas holidays with Mónica’s sister, Ana, her Finnish partner Olavi and their daughter, Ana, four years old. The comedy’s central theme is the debate of whether children should be educated by promoting the existence of magic and Santa Claus himself as is socially assumed, or whether it is preferable to leave the imagination aside to prevent children from living a lie. The note concludes that the two couples will contrast two totally opposite ways of raising children, they will debate about truth and lies, traditions, family values, and secrets from the past that no one wanted to unearth will inevitably come to light. Dianelys Brito, Claudia Valds, Ivn Camejo, Lieter Ledesma perform. Performances Saturday the 3rd at 8 pm, and Sunday the 4th at 5 pm, at the Trail Theatre, 3715 SW 8 Street, Coral Gables, 33134. Tickets from $45.

My daughter is an astronaut

The book is presented in the Books & Books bookstore My daughter is an astronaut by Claudia Valds, on Saturday, February 3, at 11:30 am. The author is a Cuban actress and producer, who ventures as a writer. The book tells the moving story of Claudia, mother of Luca, a girl with autism. The book offers a close view of the life of Claudia and her daughter. As is known, autism is characterized by various deficits in development, verbal and non-verbal communication, social interaction, repetitive restrictive behaviors and sensory disorders. Presenters Aly Sánchez and Alexis Valds. Books & Books, 265 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134.

Microtheatre

The Microtheater On Tour series presents a program of three works in microtheater format at the Blue Box, of the Sociedad Actoral Hispanoamericana, 2186 NW 87 Avenue, Doral, 33172. The sonwritten and performed by Yesler de la Cruz, light womentext by Indira Pez, with Yalitza Hernndez and Mnica Rubio, and Exorcisnus: Lucifer, stop possessing, by Francisco Porras, played by Noris Joffre. Performances, Saturday, February 3 at 8:30 and 9:30 pm. More information at (786) 339-4577.

Alexis Ortiz

The Venezuelan writer, journalist and politician Alexis Ortiz, host of a program on channel 17 in Miami, presents his new book 99 historical curiosities, on Saturday, February 3, at 4 pm, at Durban-Segnini Gallery, at 3072 SW 38th Avenue, Miami, 33146. In his book, Ortz reflects on important figures in history, from Miguel de Cervantes, Simón Bolívar , Joan Manuel Serrat, Jos Mart, Santa Teresa de Jess and Mario Moreno Cantiflas, up to 99 personalities. The book will be presented by Toms Regalado, former mayor of Miami, Christi Fraga, mayor of Doral, Julio Csar Camacho, journalist from Actualidad 1040 am. Moderator, the poet Abel Ibarra. From Caracas, the candidate for that country’s elections, Maria Corina Machado, will send greetings. More information at (305) 505-1464.

Concert

Nesty Latin music, in the voices of two Cuban singers.

In Detuned

The singers Lzaro Horta and Gema Corredera come together at Desafinados, 1892 Red Road, Miami, 33155, for a day of music and relaxation, among music lovers. With the title of In cahoots, the two composers and performers perform on Sunday, February 4, at 8 pm. Reservations at 305) 905-1475.