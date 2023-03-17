WhatsApp beta receives new design for sharing menu within chats

The new interface is much more attractive, minimalist and delivers a more user-friendly experience.

According to the folks at WABetaInfo, the improvement is being rolled out in version 2.23.6.17 for Android, and the visual tweak makes the menu much more compatible with the Android design language.

WhatsApp beta is receiving a new update this Friday with a long-awaited novelty by users. That’s because now the file sharing menu inside the chats has a new design.

An important detail is that the new menu takes up more space on the screen and this indicates that WhatsApp will soon add more features within it.

For now, the news is being released slowly and gradually. Therefore, please note that it may take a little longer for all beta users to have access to the new menu.

In addition, there is also no prediction of when the feature will reach the public of the stable version. On another front, WhatsApp has been working on a feature that allows you to boost Status on Facebook or Instagram.