WhatsApp has more than two and a half billion users and is the leading instant messaging platform.

In 2022, Meta’s social network was one of the most downloaded mobile apps, according to data revealed by a study.

In Mexico, WhatsApp has 92.2 percent of user preference.

WhatsApp, one of Meta’s flagship networks, has a new update ready for its base of more than two and a half billion users.

With the passage of time, cell phones have gone in such a way that today they function as an extremely complete and, at the same time, complex device for interaction and communication.

Gone are those devices that were only dedicated to generating calls and sending messages; Today, we are talking about work tools, instruments through which we can send all kinds of multimedia content, make video calls, take photos and videos in high definition, among other uses.

In this sense, and at the end of last year, it is estimated that, in Mexico, there were approximately 98.6 million people with internet access. In addition, it is estimated that, by 2026, around 118.2 million Mexicans will have access to the network.

In the midst of this scenario, it should be noted that, according to information from DataReportal, Some 94 million people in Mexico make use of the various social media platformsthat is, social networks.

However, as has already been seen and said on various occasions, the popularity of social networks continues to grow and our country, in that sense, has not stayed.

And it is that, taking into account the data from We Are Social, DataReportal, Meltwater, GWI, we are talking about that 92.9 percent of Mexican Internet users are attached to Facebook, being this the most popular social network in the country. Below, although by very little, is WhatsApp with 92.2 percent of the preference of users in Mexico.

WhatsApp update comes with this novelty for users

Worldwide, WhatsApp has more than two and a half billion users and is undoubtedly the leading messaging platform on the market, as well as being one of the most downloaded mobile apps on iOS and Android.

Now, in a context in which the insignia seems to be “renew or die”, WhatsApp has a new update ready that will allow users to put names to phone numbers, as pointed out by WABetaInfo.

In other words, according to what the portal points out, users will be able to “replace telephone numbers with usernames when a message is received from a person who has not been added to the phonebook.”

