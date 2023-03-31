Resident Evil 4 Remake: this discovery on Salazar is incredible

In recent years, Capcom has embarked on remakes. Obviously, Resident Evil, its flagship franchise, could not escape it. The one from the first game is already old. On the other hand, it took until 2019 for episode 2 to have the right to its own. This was followed by the remakes of 3 in 2023, then that of 4 this year. The latter has been available for a week now. A duration that is more than enough for gamers to have time to return to this new Resident Evil 4 version. So inevitably, this had to lead to interesting discoveries. Often it’s details or nice easter-eggs, but sometimes it goes deeper.

A not-so-sturdy boss in Resident Evil 4

By chance or thanks to their ingenuity, players are sometimes capable of surprising feats. Some have thus realized that it is possible to dodge the entire survival phase in the village! Find out how in our dedicated article. Suffice to say that when you start on Resident Evil 4, it is not trivial. Indeed, this passage can be very difficult. This is also the case for other skirmishes. Boss fights, in particular, can give players a hard time, especially on the higher difficulty settings.

At the end of the second part of the remake, the castle, it is in particular necessary to face Ramon Salazar. Not necessarily impressive at first glance with her grandmother’s appearance, the guy is nevertheless tenacious. As usual, you have to aim for a specific weak point to hurt it. In this case, it is the small body that comes out of the mouth of the huge creature. But have you tried doing this with eggs? “A Stupid Idea”, do you think? Streamer Larxa, who has 46,000 followers on Twitch, tried her luck. Spoiler alert: she defeated Salazar by throwing two golden eggs at him on Hardcore difficulty. An egg would indeed inflict 70% damage, just that. The proof in pictures :

The solution was right under your nose!

Now that you’ve seen what eggs are capable of in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you’ll probably be chasing every chicken in the game. Don’t. The technique does not work on the other bosses, and there is a (more or less) logical explanation. In fact, the possibility of killing Salazar with eggs comes from an easter-egg, it is the case to say it. A little earlier in the game, a secondary quest invites you to go to the throne room. There, you have to damage Ramon’s portrait, but you quickly notice that the stabs and bullets are useless. And for good reason, you must pick up an egg laid by one of the hens present on the premises. Then just swing it over the portrait. Capcom warned you, and you hadn’t seen anything!

This quest is aptly named, since it is called “The disgrace of the Salazar family“. Another clue that could have given you a clue: the room contains a golden egg, in a cabinet that is difficult to open. As if Ramon Salazar were not a fan of omelettes and death For the record, the streamer Larxa had already been talked about last month, when she had managed to defeat the final boss of Elden Ring, only with voice commands!