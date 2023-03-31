Starfleet Academy: New Star Trek Series Coming to Paramount+

With Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery on the home stretch, a brand new Star Trek series has been announced.

After much rumor and speculation about it in the past, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has now been officially confirmed as the next series in the Star Trek universe.

What is the series about?

Starfleet Academy will also return to Paramount+, with production scheduled to begin in 2024. Information on the cast is not yet available, showrunners of the series are Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau.

“Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces us to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a shared dream of hope and optimism.”



“Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate budding friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves, and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

And what time period is the series set in? The announcement also states, “For the first time in more than a century, our campus will reopen.” This could indicate that Starfleet Academy ties into Discovery in time.

However, there is no confirmation of this yet.