When does spring start in the United States?

MIAMI.- The primavera is approaching and with it the increase in average temperatures, which will give several sunny days to the residents of United States and Florida where you can enjoy new days on the beaches.

This season of the year, which is characterized by melting snow, the rebirth of nature, the return of migratory species and sunny days with little chance of rain, does not begin on the same date around the world.

In the Northern Hemisphere, where the US is located, spring will begin on Tuesday, March 19 and will last until June 20, when it gives way to summer. In the Sunshine State, known for its tourist appeal thanks to its beautiful beaches and pleasant climate, it will begin on March 20, specifically, according to the Orlando Florida website.

This time of year, which is distinguished by its beautiful colors, will start the March 21st in the intertropical zone of the Northern Hemisphere; between September 21 and 23 in the southern hemisphere; and the September 23 in the intertropical zone of the Southern Hemisphere.

Spring equinox

Each year there are two equinoxes and two solstices that determine the seasons. The equinoxes occur when the Earth’s subsolar point (where the sun’s rays strike perpendicularly to the Earth’s surface), along its equator, according to National Geographic.

He spring equinox will be when the season changes from winter to spring. This year, in Florida, it will occur on March 20. On this date, the day will have the same duration as the night, despite the fact that the duration of the hours of sunlight is even longer than that of the night due to the refraction of the atmosphere.

In the Sunshine State, this will be the shortest day of the season, at twelve hours, six minutes and twenty-six seconds.

Security measures

With spring just around the corner, Miami Beach prepares for a Spring Break with strong security measures in order to avoid the chaos that occurs during this holiday period.

On weekends in March, when a greater attendance of tourists is expected, access to Ocean Drive will be restrictedMayor Steve Meiner reported this week. will also be implemented Security controls of police to detect weapons or drugs.

Furthermore, there will be restrictions for the sale of premisesso stores where alcoholic beverages are sold will close their doors at 8:00 p.m.

During those days, $30 parking fee will apply to South Beach parking and non-resident parking will be restricted from 6:00 pm to 7:00 am And on weekends, the fee could increase to $100.

Source: With information from USA Today / MSN / Diario Las Américas Editorial Team