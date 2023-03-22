When is the next World Baseball Classic? – News 24

The WBC, despite some serious injuries suffered by the likes of Mets closest Edwin Diaz, has been a huge success. So when is the next World Baseball Classic?

The World Baseball Classic has finally received the media attention the tournament deserves, and much of that can be blamed on the tournament schedule. Just before the MLB season, baseball fans are eager to play competitive baseball.

While Team USA didn’t field the same All-Star team that many other countries have been able to, they still had one hell of a squad that captured the excitement of fans around the world. Trout vs. Ohtani with the WBC on the line? What else could we ask for?

This year’s WBC was so successful that many people in the Twitter sphere are wondering how long should we wait for the next tournament?

When is the next World Baseball Classic?

The next World Baseball Classic will be in 2026. Typically, the tournament is played every four years. While this WBC was staged in 2023, it was supposed to be played in 2022, but the COVID-19 pandemic put those thoughts to rest.

While injuries such as Edwin Diaz’s season-ending illness threw the tournament into question for some American fans, that was quickly put to bed by international players – including Diaz’s own Mets teammate Francisco Lindor. Rob Manfred commented on Diaz’s injury and the WBC as a whole earlier this week.

“Perhaps the best testimony, after the unfortunate injury (Edwin) Díaz had, how the players came out and spoke in favor of the tournament”, Manfred told reporters, including James Wagner of The New York Times. “It’s an indication that they really, really care. »

The 2026 edition of the tournament will be exciting. Will Diaz’s injury impact who competes in the WBC in the long run? Will the stars always be ready to put their bodies in danger?

Time will tell us.