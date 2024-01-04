Where to watch the series and movies nominated for the Golden Globes

MIAMI.- The 2024 awards season begins with the Golden Globes, award that returns after the scandals that tarnished the award in the past. The 81st edition will take place on January 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, starting at 8:00 pm in New York (0100 GMT), and in addition to the live broadcast on the CBS network, on streaming It can be enjoyed on Paramount+ and on the CBS app.

This year, the movies Barbie y Oppenheimer they lead the list of Golden Globe nominees; and The Last of Us, Succession y The Crown stand out on television

Next, DIARIO LAS AMRICAS presents the platforms on which the series and nominated films so you can enjoy them before the gala.

Cine

Barbie: Available on HBO Max.

Oppenheimer: Available on Demand on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Available on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Poor Things: Available in theaters.

Past Lives: Available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Maestro: Available on Netflix.

Anatomy of a Fall: Available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

May December: Available on Netflix.

The Zone of Interest: Available on HBO Max.

The Holdovers: Available on Prime Video.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Available on Netflix.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Available on Netflix.

Air: Available on Prime Video.

The Color Purple: Available in theaters.

Nyad: Available on Netflix.

American Fiction: No confirmed release date.

Saltburn: Available on Prime Video.

Fallen Leaves: Available on MUBI.

Rustin: Available on Netflix.

Beau Is Afraid: Available on Prime Video.

Dream Scenario: Available on HBO Max.

Wonka: Available in theaters.

All of Us Strangers: Available on Hulu.

No Hard Feelings: Available on Netflix.

Elemental: Available on Disney Plus.

Suzume: Available on Crunchyroll.

Wish: Available in theaters.

Series

Succession: Available on HBO Max.

The Bear: Available on Hulu.

Only Murders in the Building: Available on Hulu.

The Crown: Available on Netflix.

The Diplomat: Available on Netflix.

The Last of Us: Available on HBO Max.

The Morning Show: Available on Apple TV+.

Abbott Elementary: Available on Hulu.

Barry: Available on HBO Max.

Jury Duty: Available on Freevee.

Ted Lasso: Available on Apple TV+.

All the Light We Cannot See: Available on Netflix.

Beef: Available on Netflix.

Daisy Jones and the Six: Available on Prime Video.

Fargo: Available on Hulu.

Fellow Travelers: Available on Paramount+.

The Curse: Available on Paramount+.

1923: Available on Paramount+.

Lessons in Chemistry: Available on Apple TV+.

Slow Horses: Available on Apple TV+.

The Great: Available on Hulu.

Poker Face: Available on Peacock.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Available on Prime Video.

Shrinking: Available on Apple TV+.

Yellowjackets: Available on Paramount+.

Bass Reeves: Available on Paramount+.