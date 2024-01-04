Where to watch the series and movies nominated for the Golden Globes

MIAMI.- The 2024 awards season begins with the Golden Globes, award that returns after the scandals that tarnished the award in the past. The 81st edition will take place on January 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, starting at 8:00 pm in New York (0100 GMT), and in addition to the live broadcast on the CBS network, on streaming It can be enjoyed on Paramount+ and on the CBS app.
This year, the movies Barbie y Oppenheimer they lead the list of Golden Globe nominees; and The Last of Us, Succession y The Crown stand out on television
Next, DIARIO LAS AMRICAS presents the platforms on which the series and nominated films so you can enjoy them before the gala.
Cine
Barbie: Available on HBO Max.
Oppenheimer: Available on Demand on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.
Killers of the Flower Moon: Available on Prime Video and Apple TV+.
Poor Things: Available in theaters.
Past Lives: Available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.
Maestro: Available on Netflix.
Anatomy of a Fall: Available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.
May December: Available on Netflix.
The Zone of Interest: Available on HBO Max.
The Holdovers: Available on Prime Video.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Available on Netflix.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Available on Netflix.
Air: Available on Prime Video.
The Color Purple: Available in theaters.
Nyad: Available on Netflix.
American Fiction: No confirmed release date.
Saltburn: Available on Prime Video.
Fallen Leaves: Available on MUBI.
Rustin: Available on Netflix.
Beau Is Afraid: Available on Prime Video.
Dream Scenario: Available on HBO Max.
Wonka: Available in theaters.
All of Us Strangers: Available on Hulu.
No Hard Feelings: Available on Netflix.
Elemental: Available on Disney Plus.
Suzume: Available on Crunchyroll.
Wish: Available in theaters.
Series
Succession: Available on HBO Max.
The Bear: Available on Hulu.
Only Murders in the Building: Available on Hulu.
The Crown: Available on Netflix.
The Diplomat: Available on Netflix.
The Last of Us: Available on HBO Max.
The Morning Show: Available on Apple TV+.
Abbott Elementary: Available on Hulu.
Barry: Available on HBO Max.
Jury Duty: Available on Freevee.
Ted Lasso: Available on Apple TV+.
All the Light We Cannot See: Available on Netflix.
Beef: Available on Netflix.
Daisy Jones and the Six: Available on Prime Video.
Fargo: Available on Hulu.
Fellow Travelers: Available on Paramount+.
The Curse: Available on Paramount+.
1923: Available on Paramount+.
Lessons in Chemistry: Available on Apple TV+.
Slow Horses: Available on Apple TV+.
The Great: Available on Hulu.
Poker Face: Available on Peacock.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Available on Prime Video.
Shrinking: Available on Apple TV+.
Yellowjackets: Available on Paramount+.
Bass Reeves: Available on Paramount+.