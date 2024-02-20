Which states receive payments before February 23?

MIAMI.- During the month of February, the beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), have been receiving a new food benefit payment in Florida and other states in the country, which will be sent until the 28th.

It is estimated that this year, more than 22.2 million needy and low-income families will receive the benefit of one of the largest federal nutritional assistance programs in the United States through food stamps as part of relief for families. of few resources. Food assistance amounts can change from $291 to $1,751.

Financial aid is deposited monthly onto an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card, allowing recipients to purchase food at a variety of authorized establishments.

For 2024, payments increased by 3% due to the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), the maximum payment for an individual was $281 in 2023, but with the increase, they rose to $291. These will be in effect until September 2024, when the Department of Agriculture (USDA) reveals the adjustment for next year.

When and how is it received in Florida?

In the case of Florida, SNAP benefits are deposited before 6:00 a.m. on the 1st through the 28th of each month, based on the ninth and eighth digits of the person’s case number, which are taken to create a number two digits, which corresponds to the day on which it will be received.

If a recipient’s ninth digit is 9 and their eighth digit is 8, then the number in this formula would be 98.

The amounts of SNAP benefits, as in other entities, vary depending on the size of the household, the people in it, and other income factors.

The USDA establishes a table showing the maximum amount to be received by 2024.

These are the maximum amounts a family can be eligible for in Florida:

1 household member: $291

2 members: $535

3 members: $766

4 members: $973

5 members: $1,155

6 members: $1,386

7 members: $1,532

8 members: $1,751

Which states will receive it in February?

Although SNAP is federal aid, it is administered on a state-by-state basis, so issuance dates may vary by state and are distributed to each entity based on a payment schedule.

These are the states that will receive their SNAP voucher payment in February 2024:

Alabama : February 4 to 23

: February 4 to 23 Alaska : February 1st

: February 1st Arizona : February 1 to 13

: February 1 to 13 Arkansas : February 4 to 13

: February 4 to 13 California : February 1 to 10

: February 1 to 10 North Carolina : February 3 to 21

: February 3 to 21 South Carolina : February 1 to 10

: February 1 to 10 Colorado : February 1 to 10

: February 1 to 10 Connecticut : February 1 to 3

: February 1 to 3 North Dakota: February 1st

February 1st Dakota del Sur : Feb. 10

: Feb. 10 Delaware : February 2 to 23

: February 2 to 23 D.C. : February 1 to 10

: February 1 to 10 Florida : February 1 to 28

: February 1 to 28 Georgia : February 5 to 23

: February 5 to 23 Hawai : February 3 to 5

: February 3 to 5 Idaho : February 1 to 10

: February 1 to 10 Illinois : February 1 to 10

: February 1 to 10 Indiana : February 5 to 23

: February 5 to 23 Iowa : February 1 to 10

: February 1 to 10 Kansas : February 1 to 10

: February 1 to 10 Kentucky : February 1 to 19

: February 1 to 19 Louisiana : February 1 to 23

: February 1 to 23 Maine : February 10 to 14

: February 10 to 14 Maryland : February 4 to 23

: February 4 to 23 Massachusetts : February 1 to 14

: February 1 to 14 Michigan : February 3 to 21

: February 3 to 21 Minnesota : February 4 to 13

: February 4 to 13 Mississippi : February 4 to 21

: February 4 to 21 Missouri : February 1 to 22

: February 1 to 22 Montana : February 2 to 6

: February 2 to 6 Nebraska : from February 1 to 5

: from February 1 to 5 Nevada : February 1 to 10

: February 1 to 10 New Jersey: February 1 to 5

February 1 to 5 NY : February 1 to 9

: February 1 to 9 New Hampshire: February 5th

February 5th New Mexico: February 1 to 20

February 1 to 20 Ohio : February 2 to 20

: February 2 to 20 Oklahoma : February 1 to 10

: February 1 to 10 Oregon : February 1 to 9

: February 1 to 9 Pennsylvania : February 3 to 14

: February 3 to 14 Rhode Island: February 1st

February 1st Tennessee : February 1 to 20

: February 1 to 20 Texas : February 1 to 28

: February 1 to 28 Utah : February 5, 11 and 15

: February 5, 11 and 15 Vermont : February 1st

: February 1st Virginia: February 1 to 7

February 1 to 7 Virginia Occidental : February 1 to 9

: February 1 to 9 Washington : February 1 to 20

: February 1 to 20 Wisconsin : February 1 to 15

: February 1 to 15 Wyoming: February 1 to 4

Source: With information from El Comercio and La Opinion